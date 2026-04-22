Netflix K-Drama Buy King Featuring Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho to Film in Singapore

The upcoming Netflix series Buy King, starring Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho, is confirmed for filming in Singapore, with local casting calls now open for extras and talent.

The excitement surrounding the global phenomenon of South Korean television has reached a new peak in Singapore, as production plans for the upcoming Netflix series Buy King have been officially confirmed. The highly anticipated drama, which features A-list South Korean actors Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho, is set to include significant sequences filmed on location within the vibrant city-state.

This development was brought to light through recent announcements from the Singapore-based casting agency, Hello Group, which has begun the process of scouting local talent to participate in the production. The show, which was previously known by the working title Viking, promises an intense narrative focused on the intricate power dynamics and internal conflicts of a wealthy Korean chaebol family. As they engage in a high-stakes succession battle involving tens of billions of won, the storyline is expected to explore themes of betrayal, strategy, and corporate greed. At the heart of the drama is the compelling dynamic between two primary leads. Ju Ji-hoon, the 43-year-old veteran actor, portrays Han Tae-joon, a character defined by his ruthless ambition and unrelenting drive for authority. Standing in direct opposition to him is his nephew, Han Ji-yeol, played by the 36-year-old star Lee Jun-ho. His character is introduced as a third-generation chaebol heir who utilizes his background as a corporate risk analysis expert to serve as a cold-blooded strategist. This clash between two formidable family members provides the backbone for what producers hope will be a gripping exploration of South Korea’s corporate elite. The decision to film in Singapore suggests that the series will offer a global scale, moving beyond traditional studio settings to incorporate international scenery that adds a sense of opulence and prestige to the chaebol lifestyle depicted on screen. For residents of Singapore, the arrival of such a high-profile production offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the global Hallyu wave. Hello Group has been active in sourcing a diverse array of background actors and supporting cast members. Recent casting calls, which have been active since early spring, target individuals based in Singapore who possess specific skills, including valid driver licenses, and fall within the age demographic of late 20s to 40s. These casting efforts are not limited to a single profile, as earlier calls in February and March sought actors of various ethnicities and ages, indicating that the production intends to represent a wide spectrum of characters. This inclusion of local talent continues a growing trend of international productions utilizing Singapore as a backdrop, following in the footsteps of previous Netflix hits that have utilized the island nation to enhance their visual storytelling. Fans of the lead actors are already buzzing with anticipation, hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars as filming commences between late April and early May





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K-Drama Buy King Ju Ji-Hoon Lee Jun-Ho Singapore Filming

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