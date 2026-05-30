Netherlands Deputy Prime Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius on Europe's Defence Role, NATO's Indo-Pacific Engagement, and AI in Modern Warfare

Netherlands' Deputy Prime Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius discusses Europe's role in defence, NATO's Indo-Pacific engagement, and the role of artificial intelligence in modern warfare. She emphasizes the need for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security and become a stronger and more equal ally to the US.

Europe must take greater responsibility for its own defence, learn from Ukraine 's battlefield experience, and become a stronger partner to the US, according to the Netherlands' Deputy Prime Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius .

She acknowledged that European countries have relied on American security guarantees for too long but pointed out they are now rebuilding military capabilities after decades of underinvestment. Hegseth's message of freeloading allies was described as 'strong' and 'necessary' by Yesilgoz-Zegerius, who emphasized that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security and become a stronger and more equal ally to the US.

The Dutch government plans to raise defence spending to 2.8 per cent by 2030 and 3.5 per cent by 2035, investing heavily in new technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence. The Netherlands is also learning directly from Ukraine's battlefield experience and supporting Kyiv in its fight against Russia. With the increasing role of artificial intelligence in modern warfare, human oversight remains crucial. Yesilgoz-Zegerius argued that defence spending would strengthen domestic economies and expand Europe's defence industrial base.

NATO's deepening engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific is seen as a positive development, with Yesilgoz-Zegerius dismissing concerns about creating new coalitions. Regional and European security are increasingly interconnected, she added





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Europe Defence NATO Indo-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Human Oversight Freeloading Military Build-Up Regional Security Europe's Defence Industrial Base Ukraine US Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius Hegseth Drone Co-Production Programme Military Capabilities Decades Of Underinvestment Poland Lithuania Estonia Latvia Czech Republic Slovakia Romania Bulgaria Hungary NATO's Indo-Pacific Engagement Regional Security Europe's Defence Industrial Base Ukraine US Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius Hegseth Drone Co-Production Programme Military Capabilities Decades Of Underinvestment Poland Lithuania Estonia Latvia Czech Republic Slovakia Romania Bulgaria Hungary

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