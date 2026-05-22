Netizen seeks advice on whether to enjoy or tolerate job, shares concerns about future career

A young worker who just graduated about 2 years ago has sought advice online on whether people need to enjoy their jobs or if people only work because they have to pay their bills. The netizen described that his current workplace is 'stereotypical', and there are a lot of processes that are outdated. Furthermore, he admitted that he can’t see himself in the industry that he is working in right now for the next 20 years. He also mentioned that he is planning to resign even though the market is tough nowadays, and asked for advice on how to go about this from people who have been working for a long time and are not fresh graduates. Many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions, with some suggesting that a tolerable job that covers living costs is enough for some, while others prioritize finding meaningful or valued work. The discussion thread is a reminder that prioritizing one's well-being is important, regardless of one's choice.

A young worker who just graduated about 2 years ago has sought advice online on whether people need to enjoy their jobs or if people only work because they have to pay their bills.

The netizen described that his current workplace is 'stereotypical', and there are a lot of processes that are outdated. Furthermore, he admitted that he can’t see himself in the industry that he is working in right now for the next 20 years.

He also mentioned that he is planning to resign even though the market is tough nowadays, and asked for advice on how to go about this from people who have been working for a long time and are not fresh graduates. Many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions, with some suggesting that a tolerable job that covers living costs is enough for some, while others prioritize finding meaningful or valued work.

The discussion thread is a reminder that prioritizing one's well-being is important, regardless of one's choice





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Job Satisfaction Career Choice Work-Life Balance Mental Health Career Advice

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