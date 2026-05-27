A netizen on a forum asked whether it has become a norm for the younger generation of workers to take on small ventures in addition to their full-time employment. Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on the increasing cost of living, pressure from peers, and the exhaustion of taking on additional income.

SINGAPORE: In today's society, many Singapore ans are struggling financially due to soaring living costs and stagnant wages, prompting many to seek additional income through side jobs or ventures.

A netizen questioned whether it has become a norm for younger workers to take on small businesses alongside their full-time employment. Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions, with some highlighting the increasing cost of living and pressure from peers to have a side hustle. Others expressed exhaustion and questioned whether it should be the norm.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Singapore emphasized the importance of keeping the shipping lane open, while a Google executive praised Singapore for its use of technology to improve people's lives and promote public trust. People in the Asia-Pacific region were found to be the most optimistic about AI, with Singapore actively using technology to improve people's lives and promote public trust





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Singapore Financial Strain Side Hustles Cost Of Living Pressure From Peers Exhaustion Shipping Lane Google Executive AI Optimism Technology Use

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