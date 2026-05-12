Netizens Pay Tribute to Singaporean Hiker Timothy Heng, 30, Who Died on Mount Dukono During Volcanic Eruption, Citing His Courage and Selflessness

Timothy Heng, 30, a Singaporean hiker, died on Mount Dukono, Indonesia, during the volcanic eruption last Friday, May 8. Netizens have been paying tribute to Heng, citing his courage and selflessness in ascending the volcano to help another hiker trapped at a higher elevation.

Tributes have been pouring in for Timothy Heng who died on Mount Dukono during the volcanic eruption last Friday (May 8). Netizens have been paying their tributes to Singaporean hiker Timothy Heng , 30, who died on Mount Dukono , Indonesia, during the volcanic eruption last Friday.

Heng, also known as "Timo", was found dead near Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid, 27, near the volcano's crater rim near the summit. In an Instagram post on Monday (May 11), Kenneth Wong, co-founder of outdoor apparel brand Goliath, described the shock when he heard of Heng's passing. Heng's final act of ascending the volcano to help Shahin was "just so undeniably you", Wong added. Gentlem Walks, a company that provides forest-based therapy and wellness programmes, also paid tribute to Heng.

Heng spoke about how he trained to become the first Singaporean anti-poaching ranger in South Africa before taking on frontline wildlife conservation work in the African savanna. His family is proud of his last moments spent trying to help others





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mount Dukono Volcanic Eruption Timothy Heng Selflessness Courage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indonesian rescuers recover and evacuate bodies of two Singaporean hikers killed in Mount Dukono eruptionThe evacuation process of the last two bodies encountered obstacles due to the victims' position, being buried under volcanic materials of significant thickness and depth. The eruption of Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, began on Friday and has continued to erupt at a lower scale ever since. A total of 98 personnel were deployed, including members from the search and rescue agency (Basarnas), the North Halmahera Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency, the Indonesian Army, the Indonesian Navy as well as local volunteers.

Read more »

Timothy Heng's Final Moments Spent Helping Someone Else, Coveted by FamilyTimothy Heng's remains were found after a three-day search and rescue operation on Mount Dukono, and his courageous actions were confirmed by media reports and accounts from other hikers. His step-sister, Ms Tessa Oh, expressed that her family found solace in knowing his final moments were spent trying to help someone else, highlighting his empathetic nature. The news also noted the cooperation and support from the Indonesian and Singapore authorities during the search effort.

Read more »

Singaporean Woman Jailed For Coercing Domestic Helper To Perform Squats And Say Self-Deprecating PhrasesEylaiza Benazir D/O Mohamad Ausman, a 29-year-old Singaporean woman, was sentenced to seven months in jail and fined S$5,000 after coercing her domestic helper to perform repeated squats and use self-degrading phrases. The abuse case escalated into physical violence, with the helper suffering from severe leg cramps and receiving medical treatment for tenderness in both shins.

Read more »

Two Singaporean Hikers Died in Mournful News from Mount Dukono VolcanoThe news of the tragic death of Timothy Heng, a Singaporean hiker, and another hiker from Indonesia shocked his family, making it devastating for them. He died while trying to rescue another hiker during the volcano eruption.

Read more »