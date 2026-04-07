New Accreditation Scheme Boosts Confidence in Singapore's Car-Sharing Industry

A new accreditation scheme launched by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) aims to raise service standards in Singapore's car-sharing industry, ensuring better vehicle maintenance, pricing transparency, and dispute resolution for consumers.

SINGAPORE: Consumers who rent vehicles from accredited car-sharing operators in Singapore can now expect a higher level of assurance regarding the maintenance and roadworthiness of the cars they use. This enhanced assurance is provided through the Case Trust mark, a symbol of quality and consumer protection , signifying that the car-sharing operator adheres to a rigorous accreditation scheme.

This initiative, a collaborative effort between the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), aims to elevate service standards within the car-sharing sector and address common consumer concerns. The launch of the CaseTrust-LTA Joint Accreditation Scheme for Car-Sharing Businesses (Silver) is a significant step towards creating a more reliable and trustworthy car-sharing ecosystem, benefiting both consumers and operators alike. This comprehensive scheme establishes clear guidelines across critical areas, ensuring that car-sharing services meet stringent requirements for safety, transparency, and accountability.\The CaseTrust-LTA accreditation scheme focuses on four key areas designed to improve the overall quality of car-sharing services. Firstly, it emphasizes safety, roadworthiness, and hygiene. Car-sharing operators are obligated to maintain detailed maintenance records, subject to audits, and ensure that each vehicle undergoes servicing either every 10,000 kilometers or every six months, whichever comes first. This meticulous approach guarantees that vehicles are consistently safe, clean, and properly inspected, minimizing the risk of mechanical failures or hygiene issues. Secondly, the scheme promotes pricing and membership transparency. Operators are required to disclose all prices and potential surcharges upfront, ensuring that consumers are fully aware of all costs involved before making a booking. Furthermore, membership subscriptions and renewals must follow an opt-in model, and operators are prohibited from charging renewal fees when user accounts are suspended, providing a fairer and more user-friendly experience. Thirdly, the scheme addresses liabilities related to late returns and damages. Operators are mandated to provide clear and transparent rules regarding customer liability, including late return fees, repair charges, and any excess payable in the event of an accident. They must also offer a collision damage waiver, offering users a practical way to limit their financial exposure in the event of an accident, fostering trust and peace of mind. Fourthly, the scheme prioritizes dispute resolution. Operators must acknowledge receipt of any consumer complaints within three working days and endeavor to address disputes within 21 working days of the complaint, considering operational requirements. This streamlined dispute resolution process ensures that consumer concerns are addressed promptly and fairly, building trust between operators and users.\The launch of this accreditation scheme signifies the commitment of both CASE and LTA to building a car-lite future for Singapore. Mr. Ng Lang, Chief Executive of the Land Transport Authority, highlighted the role of car-sharing in offering alternatives to car ownership, supporting the nation’s vision for a more sustainable transport system. He emphasized the collaboration with CASE in developing the accreditation scheme to set clearer safety and service standards, assuring consumers that their safety and interests are protected. Mr. Melvin Yong, President of CASE, also emphasized the rising popularity of car-sharing due to increasing car ownership costs, while acknowledging associated consumer concerns, such as vehicle maintenance and pricing clarity. He pointed out that the accreditation scheme ensures strict maintenance standards, pricing transparency, and efficient dispute resolution, giving consumers greater confidence. The timing of this scheme is also crucial, given the rising fuel prices and overall costs associated with car ownership, increasing the appeal of shared mobility options. Car-sharing, provides a cost-effective solution for those with occasional vehicle requirements. This scheme directly tackles issues related to safety, hidden costs, and accountability in this growing sector. The introduction of such accreditation schemes is paramount in fostering consumer trust, supporting efforts to reduce private car ownership, and ensuring reliable, consumer-friendly shared transport options. This initiative underscores the importance of a transparent, trustworthy car-sharing industry, one that will contribute to a more sustainable and accessible transportation landscape in Singapore. This is a crucial step in ensuring that car-sharing is a safe, reliable, and transparent option for all Singaporeans. The scheme's comprehensive approach will not only enhance the consumer experience but also support the growth and sustainability of the car-sharing industry in Singapore, aligning with the national goals of a car-lite future





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