Five community healthcare organisations launched the SG Health Alliance on Nov 28, 2026, to strengthen public education, encourage early detection and improve care for diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, stroke and cancer.

Five community healthcare organisations launched the SG Health Alliance on Saturday, Nov 28, 2026, at an event in Bukit Canberra officiated by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is also the coordinating minister for social policies.

New Alliance Targets Chronic Diseases

The alliance comprises Diabetes Singapore, the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), the Singapore Cancer Society (SCS), the Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) and the Stroke Support Station (S3). It is a collective effort to strengthen Singapore's fight against chronic diseases through joint health education, community outreach and earlier detection and management. Members will work with Singapore's three regional healthcare clusters: NHG Health, the National University Health System (NUHS) and SingHealth.

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In a joint statement, the five organisations said: At the heart of the alliance is a simple but important message: Five conditions, many connections, one shared opportunity for prevention. Rather than addressing each disease in isolation, the alliance aims to bring together the expertise and community networks of its five member organisations to strengthen public education, encourage early detection and help Singaporeans better manage their health.

The alliance will deliver joint education and outreach on shared underlying risks across diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, stroke and cancer, and encourage healthier habits and uptake of recommended screening. It also aims to reach underserved and at-risk communities, including people who may face greater barriers to health information and screening.

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A key priority is better care navigation and cross-referrals among member organisations, helping patients access existing screening and referral pathways, connect with family doctors and find support such as rehabilitation, survivorship and peer services. Mr Geoffrey Ong, CEO of SHF, said the alliance hopes to facilitate cross-referrals so patients can access a wider range of healthcare resources.

Patients found to have heart conditions can be referred to SHF's Heart Wellness Programme, and SHF patients can be connected to other resources if they have additional chronic conditions. Through this collaborative approach, we hope to empower individuals to take a more proactive and holistic approach to managing their health, he said. NKF chief executive officer Yen Tan said diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, stroke and cancer share several underlying risk factors and can affect the same person.

At NKF, we see patients coming for dialysis because of renal failure due to diabetes, she said. Dialysis can place significant stress on the heart and contribute to cardiovascular complications over time. She said it makes sense for the five community organisations to bring together expertise and networks to strengthen public education, encourage early detection and help Singaporeans better manage their health outcomes.

Health Minister Stresses Lifestyle Changes

Mr Tan Kwang Cheak, CEO of SCS, said: People do not experience their health one disease at a time, so we should not support them that way. Speaking at the launch, Minister Ong stressed the importance of early action and lifestyle management. He said sleep, diet, exercise and social activities remain key to preventing, controlling and managing chronic diseases. The mother of all diseases is your genetic makeup.

The father of all diseases is your lifestyle, he said. Our genes are the blueprint for our lives, and we may not be able to choose them, but there are many aspects of our lifestyles that we can gradually improve. He added that if people want to control and manage these diseases, it goes back to lifestyle: sleep, eat, exercise, friends and connections all matter a lot.

The alliance said greater awareness and early intervention are needed as Singapore continues to face a significant chronic disease burden. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Singapore, and the National Population Health Survey 2024 highlighted gaps in awareness and early detection, with fewer than half of eligible residents screened for cancer. Chronic conditions share common underlying risk factors, including smoking, excess weight, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

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Many of these risks can be reduced through healthier habits such as maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active and stopping smoking. Patients shared how linked conditions affect their lives. Fadzrina, who is diabetic, was diagnosed after a health check-up in 2004 and put on medication. In 2019 she suffered her first heart attack.

Doctors found 100 per cent blockage in one artery, 70 per cent in another and 30 per cent in a third, and recommended stenting, which she refused. She said she had no choice, even if it would put pressure on her heart, and had to go for regular heart checks, with her husband taking her.

Last year during one check, she was told the blockages remained the same and that because she had been given aspirin as a blood thinner she only needed to monitor the situation. She added that having the different organisations come together would benefit people like her and their family members, as access to health information and screening services would be easier and faster.

Patients Share Personal Health Stories

Heelmy Abu Hassan, 54, suffered a haemorrhagic stroke due to hypertension and developed stage 3 chronic kidney disease. He found lasting changes to his lifestyle and eating habits difficult until kidney failure led him to start dialysis in 2022. I wish I had acted on my doctor's advice earlier. When I found out I had kidney failure, I was shocked and in despair, he said.

I was worried that I would become increasingly dependent on my family. Having kidney failure was a serious wake-up call for me. Since then, I have become more mindful of what I eat, and I make sure I keep up with my doctor's appointments and treatments. The five organisations said people living with chronic diseases often have more than one condition to manage.

For example, someone with diabetes may also face increased risks of kidney disease, heart disease or stroke. Yet patients and families may not always know about resources beyond their immediate healthcare provider. The alliance hopes to strengthen awareness of one another's services and explore appropriate referral pathways so individuals can access more holistic support.