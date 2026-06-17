New City Direct Service 684 Launched in Brickland and Bukit Batok West

Residents in Brickland and Bukit Batok West now have a more direct route into the city with the launch of City Direct Service 684.

Residents in Brickland and Bukit Batok West now have a more direct route into the city with the launch of City Direct Service 684 aimed at enhancing connectivity and cutting down commute times for those living in the west.

The service runs on weekdays excluding public holidays with a total of four trips a day two in the morning peak period and two in the evening peak period. In the mornings buses depart from opposite Block 816A along Keat Hong Link at 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. terminating at Marina Bay Financial Centre on Marina Boulevard.

In the evenings buses make the return journey from Marina Bay Station on Central Boulevard at 6:10 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. ending at Block 816B along Keat Hong Link. City Direct Services are typically designed to offer a faster more direct alternative to regular bus routes often with fewer stops making them especially useful for commuters travelling longer distances into the city centre during peak hours.

The launch wasn't just a routine service rollout it also came with a community celebration aimed at engaging residents directly. Exclusive City Direct Service 684 fans were distributed to mark the occasion while passenger engagement activities were held at key bus stops along the route giving residents a chance to interact with the team behind the new service and learn more about it firsthand.

For commuters living in the western parts of Singapore particularly in newer estates like Brickland transport connectivity is often one of the first concerns to address as a neighbourhood develops. The introduction of a direct service to the city addresses a common pain point for residents in newer or less centrally located estates: having to rely on multiple transfers or longer bus rides to reach work school or other parts of the island.

With Brickland continuing to grow as a residential area the addition of City Direct Service 684 shows an effort to ensure that transport infrastructure is keeping up with residential development in the west giving residents one more option to get around the island more efficiently. Commuters looking for full route and timing details can refer to the official SMRT service announcement or contact the SMRT Customer Hotline at 1800-336-8900 available daily from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Singaporeans be alert: Victims lose over S$60,000 to Facebook livestream lottery scam Police issued a statement warning the public that livestream lucky draw scams are making a comeback.

Since May 20 they have received more than 33 reports with victims losing more than $60,000





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City Direct Service 684 Brickland Bukit Batok West Transport Connectivity Residential Development

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