New Committee to Bolster Economic Resilience for Singapore's Malay/Muslim Community

The Singaporean government establishes an economic resilience committee to support the Malay/Muslim community's economic future. The committee will identify key sectors, support skills development, and enhance business competitiveness. Simultaneously, enhancements to the Tertiary Tuition Fee Subsidy (TTFS) scheme aim to improve access to education and future opportunities.

The Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim, announced the establishment of a new economic resilience committee dedicated to supporting Singapore's Malay/Muslim community during the annual Minister's Hari Raya Get-Together on Friday, April 10th. This initiative aims to fortify the community's economic standing and equip its members to thrive in the evolving economic landscape.

The announcement comes in response to concerns voiced by the community regarding workforce adaptability, business competitiveness, and the need to leverage emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Furthermore, the committee seeks to facilitate access to international opportunities, particularly in the region and the Middle East, while also supporting the development of entrepreneurial initiatives, workforce skill enhancement, and enhanced productivity for a more robust economy.\The newly formed committee, co-led by Dr. Wan Rizal, MP for Jalan Besar GRC, and Saktiandi Supaat, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, brings together corporate leaders and industry experts from within the Malay/Muslim community. The committee's primary objectives are multifaceted. These include the identification and analysis of key economic sectors, with a particular focus on areas exhibiting strong growth potential relevant to the community. Furthermore, the committee will be tasked with identifying and recommending strategies to prepare the community to seize arising opportunities. The committee also aims to develop actionable pathways to benefit different segments of the community, including targeted support in skills development, job creation, and enterprise development. In line with the recommendations from the Economy Strategy Review (ESR), the committee is designed to facilitate practical outcomes for the Malay/Muslim community, thus enabling continuous progress and meaningful contributions to Singapore's economy.\In addition to the establishment of the economic resilience committee, the Acting Minister also unveiled enhancements to the Tertiary Tuition Fee Subsidy (TTFS) scheme. These adjustments are designed to improve access to tertiary education, aligning with the understanding that investing in the community's youth is a cornerstone for future economic success. The enhancements include raising the income eligibility criteria across all subsidy tiers, thereby broadening coverage and offering additional support to middle-income Malay households. The per capita income thresholds for the 100%, 75%, and 50% subsidy tiers will be raised to $1,700, $2,000, and $2,200 respectively. Furthermore, a new 25% subsidy tier will be introduced for middle-income Malay households, those with a per capita income up to $2,400. This multi-pronged approach demonstrates a commitment to building economic resilience and ensuring long-term prosperity for the Malay/Muslim community





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Malay/Muslim Community Economic Resilience Skills Development Tuition Fee Subsidy Singapore Economy

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