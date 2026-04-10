New Committee to Bolster Economic Resilience of Singapore's Malay/Muslim Community

The Singapore government establishes a new economic resilience committee and enhances tuition subsidies to support the Malay/Muslim community's economic growth and future readiness.

The Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim, announced the formation of a new economic resilience committee for the Malay/Muslim community at the annual Minister's Hari Raya Get-Together. This initiative aims to fortify the economic standing of the community and ensure its preparedness for the evolving economic landscape.

The announcement reflects the community's proactive approach to address concerns surrounding workforce adaptability, business sustainability, and the optimal utilization of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI). The committee's formation aligns with the government's broader economic strategy, particularly the Economy Strategy Review (ESR), which outlined key recommendations for Singapore's economic future. This strategic alignment underscores the commitment to equipping the Malay/Muslim community with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in the face of economic shifts, international opportunities, and technological advancements. The minister emphasized the importance of securing good jobs, fostering economic growth, and providing support for businesses to capture the transformative potential of AI while exploring global partnerships, ultimately aiming to facilitate the community’s continued progress and meaningful contributions to Singapore's economy.\The committee, co-led by Dr Wan Rizal and Saktiandi Supaat, will comprise a diverse group of corporate leaders and industry experts from the Malay/Muslim community. The committee's primary objectives are to identify and map out key sectors vital to the community, including areas exhibiting growth potential. Furthermore, it will analyze how the community can be better positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, ensuring adaptability and confidence in seizing them. The co-chairs identified three key focus areas: pinpointing crucial sectors and emerging growth areas, providing support across different community segments, and developing actionable pathways, especially in areas like skills development, job creation, and enterprise expansion. The committee aims to translate these efforts into practical outcomes that benefit the community directly, aligning with the ESR's priorities to promote confidence and enable significant contributions to Singapore's economy. The formation of this committee highlights the community's proactive engagement in shaping its economic future and reflects a commitment to resilience, adaptability, and sustained growth in an increasingly dynamic global environment. The involvement of diverse expertise within the committee ensures a comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to addressing economic challenges and opportunities.\In addition to the economic resilience committee, Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim also revealed enhancements to the tertiary tuition fee subsidy (TTFS) scheme. These enhancements emphasize the importance of investing in the community's youth and recognizing the pivotal role of tertiary education in enabling long-term progress. The adjustments involve raising the income eligibility criteria across all subsidy tiers, increasing the accessibility of financial support to a broader range of households. The per capita income thresholds for the 100%, 75%, and 50% subsidy tiers will be adjusted, and a new 25% subsidy tier will be introduced to support middle-income Malay households. This targeted approach aims to ease the financial burden of tertiary education and enhance the community's ability to pursue higher education, ultimately promoting individual advancement and contributing to the overall economic well-being of the Malay/Muslim community. By expanding access to financial aid, the government reinforces its commitment to equal opportunity and invests in the future workforce, ensuring that all community members can reach their full potential, contributing to a vibrant and prosperous Singapore





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Malay/Muslim Community Economic Resilience Tuition Fee Subsidy Skills Development Economic Growth

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