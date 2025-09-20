New Covid-19 Variant XFG Detected in Malaysia: Health Officials Urge Public to Take Precautions

Malaysia has identified the XFG variant of Covid-19, prompting health officials to remind the public to adhere to safety measures. The new variant's spread is being closely monitored, and existing vaccines are expected to provide some protection.

Malaysia 's Health Minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, announced the detection of the new Covid-19 variant, XFG, within the country via a post on the social media platform X. This announcement comes amidst ongoing monitoring of the evolving pandemic landscape and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus. The emergence of new variants, such as XFG, underscores the importance of continued vigilance and public health measures.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had previously designated XFG as a 'variant under monitoring' on June 25, highlighting concerns regarding its heightened transmissibility and potential ability to evade immune responses, factors that necessitate careful observation and assessment. This is a very important matter for the health authorities and the public, as it could determine how the virus impacts the general population. Public health officials are urging continued adherence to established preventative measures, including diligent hand hygiene, the use of face masks in specific situations, and vaccination, particularly for those at higher risk. This reinforces the need for the population to stay aware and act responsibly. The healthcare system is working around the clock to make sure all the information is available to people. \In his X post, Dr. Dzulkefly emphasized the need for the public to take precautionary measures. He underscored the importance of frequent handwashing to reduce the likelihood of viral transmission. He also recommended the use of face masks, specifically for individuals exhibiting symptoms or those in crowded environments, where the risk of exposure is elevated. Furthermore, he strongly advised vaccination, particularly for individuals who may be at higher risk of severe illness or complications. The report of XFG's presence in Malaysia highlights that the epidemiological landscape is changing rapidly, and vigilance is essential to contain the further spread of the variant. The Health Minister's statement reflects the government's proactive approach to public health management. The health ministry is also gathering data to monitor the virus, so the population will be aware. These recommendations are to increase awareness and ensure the general population is healthy. The government is ready to support any further decisions. \Data provided reveals significant insights into the current epidemiological situation in Malaysia. The 35th epidemiology week (epi-week) of this year witnessed a 49.5 per cent reduction in Covid-19 cases compared to the same period in 2024. Among the cumulative 43,087 cases reported during the 35th epi-week, approximately 8.2 percent, equivalent to over 3,000 cases, were attributed to the XFG variant. A decrease was observed in overall cases, indicating an improving situation compared to the previous year. The epi-week, a standard seven-day period used by public health organizations to track outbreaks and trends, provides a consistent framework for data analysis. Since the beginning of the year, three deaths have been recorded, including the case of a 91-year-old individual. Reports suggest that the XFG variant does not lead to more severe illness. Currently, studies are being conducted to understand its transmissibility and response to vaccines. Existing Covid-19 vaccines are expected to provide a degree of protection against XFG, according to reports. Maintaining up-to-date vaccination booster shots is recommended to maximize protection. The Health Ministry and related parties are monitoring and researching about the new variant to ensure a healthy public





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COVID-19 XFG Variant Malaysia Health Vaccination

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All new motorcycles in Singapore to require Anti-lock Braking System from April 2027%

Read more »

Foreigners can use QR code to clear Malaysia immigration at Johor land checkpoints from Sep 22This simplified clearance at the country’s borders will be facilitated under a trial run for the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe).

Read more »

Tiger carcass in car boot sparks outrage in MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian wildlife and political groups reacted with outrage on Thursday (Sep 18) after the carcass of a critically endangered Malayan tiger was discovered in the back of a car, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

Read more »

Over 3,000 cases this year: New Covid-19 variant XFG detected in MalaysiaA new variant of Covid-19 — XFG — has been detected in Malaysia, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Friday (Sept 19).On June 25, the World Health Organisation designated the XFG variant as a 'variant under monitoring', citing its high transmissibility and ability to evade immunity.

Read more »

Daily roundup: Over 3,000 cases this year, new Covid-19 variant XFG detected in Malaysia — and other top stories todayStay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.1. Over 3,000 cases this year: New Covid-19 variant XFG detected in MalaysiaA new variant of Covid-19 — XFG — has been detected in Malaysia, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Friday (Sept 19).

Read more »

ICA seizes over 1,100 vapes in modified seat of Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands CheckpointImmigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers intercepted over 1,100 vapes that were hidden in a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint, according to a Facebook post on Friday (Sept 19).

Read more »