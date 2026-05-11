New Cyber Command Established by Singapore Police Force to Tackle Evolving Digital Threats

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will be establishing a new Cyber Command unit to consolidate existing cybercrime and anti-scam capabilities under a single command and improve the police's capabilities. The Cyber Command will be launched in July this year and will feature a Cyber Operations Centre to better understand online criminal activity and identify infrastructure used by criminals. An Anti-Scam Centre, embedded in this Operations Centre, will also be expanded to deal with cryptocurrency on top of tracing fiat monies.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming spoke on the new Cyber Command during the Anti-Scam Conference 2026 on Monday (May 11).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will be establishing a new Cyber Command unit to tackle evolving digital threats, Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming announced on Monday (May 11). To launch in July this year, the Cyber Command is set to consolidate existing cybercrime and anti-scam capabilities across the SPF under a single command and improve the police's capabilities, Goh said.

Goh, who is also the Minister of State for Social and Family Development, was speaking at the Anti-Scam Conference 2026 held from May 11 to May 13. SPF has partnered the French National Police's International Security Cooperation Directorate, the UAE Ministry of Interior, and the International Security Alliance to organize this conference.

Goh shared that the new Cyber Command unit will be staffed by about 200 officers across operations, investigations and intelligence capabilities at its launch, but will eventually be doubled to over 400 officers. The Cyber Command will be the tip of the spear in SPF's response to cyber threats, and be at the forefront of protecting Singaporeans from the threat of cybercrime and scams.

It will feature a Cyber Operations Centre to better understand online criminal activity as well as identify any infrastructure used by criminals and take them down. An Anti-Scam Centre, embedded in this Operations Centre, will also be expanded to deal with cryptocurrency on top of tracing fiat monies. Goh also said that the SPF has been using artificial intelligence to identify, flag and block suspected scam websites.

This process will be intensified with the Cyber Command as the SPF works alongside partners like the Home Team Science and Technology Agency to identify and shut down scam enablers. Moreover, international co-operation efforts will be improved under the Cyber Command to tackle scams and cybercrime syndicates. We will also expand our local community engagement and outreach. Building on our existing volunteer programmes, we will empower more citizens to join us in the fight against online criminal threats.

Civilian cyber specialists will also be introduced into the Command to complement uniformed officers who will be trained and equipped with relevant skills to build a 'cyber-ready SPF'. Even as we strengthen our capabilities and partnerships, public vigilance remains critical. In this uncertain global environment and economic climate, scammers will continue to find ways to exploit the anxieties of our citizens. No single country can tackle the challenge of scams and cybercrime alone.

We must continue to strengthen our capabilities and deepen our collaboration to stay ahead of evolving threats





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Cyber Command Singapore Police Force Anti-Scam Conference International Security Cooperation Directorate International Security Alliance Home Team Science And Technology Agency Cyber Operations Centre Anti-Scam Centre Artificial Intelligence Scam Enablers Civilian Cyber Specialists Cyber-Ready SPF Public Vigilance Uncertain Global Environment Economic Climate Scammers Collaboration Evolving Threats

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