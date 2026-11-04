LTA to deploy 660 new electric buses from end-2026 with step-free aisles and safety features

Singapore's LTA will roll out 660 new electric buses from end-2026 featuring step-free main aisles, staircase safety lights, longer battery ranges and advanced driver assistance systems, based on commuter feedback.

Singapore will introduce 660 new electric buses into public service from end-2026 onwards, featuring a step-free main passageway, staircase safety lights and longer-range batteries, the Land Transport Authority said.

The buses were procured under a $322.2 million contract awarded in December last year to ST Engineering Mobility Services, BYD (Singapore), Cycle and Carriage Automotive, and Yutong International Trade-Yutong Bus Co. The fleet comprises 360 single-deck and 300 double-deck buses, manufactured by Chinese firms BYD, CRRC, Yutong and Zhongtong Bus. The new vehicles were displayed for reporters at the Singapore Urban Mobility Week, held from Nov 4 to 6 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

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New Buses Feature Step-Free Aisles

Two buses with the latest design features were on show. A key improvement is a full low-floor design with no steps along the main aisle, made possible by advances in battery technology. This means commuters, especially seniors, will find it easier to board, move to the back and alight. Steps leading to seats on raised platforms are capped at 23cm, or 30cm for seats directly above wheel arches.

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The features were special design choices built into the new fleet based on feedback from commuters, bus drivers and public transport operators, LTA said. Creating a step-free main aisle addressed complaints from elderly passengers who faced difficulties reaching a seat. About 420 electric buses now plying the roads have undergone modification works since October 2025, after passengers said steps leading to seats were too high, with some reaching up to 33cm.

Single-deck buses will have up to 32 fixed seats, while double-deckers will have up to 67 fixed seats. Foldable seats will be installed at the wheelchair bays. Double-deck buses will also feature coloured lighting along the staircase. A red light means the bus is moving and passengers should avoid using the stairs, while a green light means the bus is stationary and the stairs may be used safely.

Safety Displays and Extended Battery Range

The new buses include a full-colour rear electronic display system that shows the bus service number and destination by default. Drivers can change the display to signal when the bus is stopping, moving off, or when passengers are boarding and alighting. LTA said these advance alerts help other road users better anticipate the bus's movement and encourage safer, more considerate interactions. The advance alerts will be activated in 2027.

Driver assistance features include onboard CCTV surveillance, a collision warning system, a 360-degree or surround view camera capturing blind spots, a driver anti-fatigue monitoring system and a camera mirror system. Under the hood, the new buses have better batteries. Single-deck buses have a driving range of up to 310km, up from 280km currently, while double-deckers can travel up to 240km, up from 215km, before needing a charge.

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Singapore Aims for Half Fleet Electric

LTA noted that electric buses, like diesel buses, have specific design requirements, including accommodating essential components such as batteries and electric drivetrains within the vehicle's fixed footprint, while ensuring commuter comfort and convenience. The deployment brings Singapore closer to its goal of having half of all public buses go electric by 2030, with the entire fleet running on cleaner energy by 2040.

LTA bus systems and assets director Long Tian Feng said: With these improvements, we hope to make everyday bus journeys safer and more comfortable for commuters. LTA added that it will continue gathering feedback from commuters and industry players to inform future upgrades and vehicle purchases, ensuring the public bus fleet remains safe, comfortable and accessible for all commuters.