New Guided Tours Launch for Singapore's Historic Sultan Shoal Lighthouse

The public can now sign up for guided tours of the 130-year-old Sultan Shoal Lighthouse, Singapore's fourth-oldest operational beacon. The three-hour tours include a ferry ride from Pasir Panjang with views of major port facilities, followed by a visit to the solar-powered lighthouse, which remains unaffected by nearby Tuas Port reclamation. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased by Singaporeans and PRs using their SG Culture Pass.

Singapore's rich maritime heritage becomes more accessible with the launch of guided tours to the historic Sultan Shoal Lighthouse , the nation's fourth-oldest beacon. Now open for sign-ups by the public and schools, these three-hour excursions depart from the Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, offering a unique blend of coastal scenery and historical exploration.

The journey begins with a ferry ride providing sweeping views of key industrial sites like PSA Singapore's Pasir Panjang Terminal, Pulau Bukom, and Jurong Island, before arriving at the isolated island of Selat Jurong where the lighthouse stands. Erected in 1895, this 18-meter tall masonry tower has faithfully guided vessels through the busy waters of the Singapore Strait for well over a century and remains fully operational today.

Its history reflects the evolution of lighthouse technology; originally fueled by oil lamps with reflectors, it upgraded to incandescent kerosene lamps in 1931 and then to electrical lamps in 1967. Automation arrived in 1984, and now solar power sustains its beacon. A fascinating glimpse into its past manual operation, documented in a 1983 Mediacorp feature, recalls assistant keepers who physically switched lamps on and off daily and climbed the tower to protect the lenses with tarpaulins.

Despite being only about 150 meters from the ongoing Tuas Port Phase 2 development and associated reclamation, authorities confirm the lighthouse will remain untouched and unaffected by these modern port operations. Tickets are priced at $75, with Singapore citizens and permanent residents enjoying the convenience of payment via the SG Culture Pass.

Prospective visitors can secure their spots by registering through the Singapore Maritime Discoveries platform, making this iconic piece of the nation's seafaring legacy available for all to experience firsthand





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