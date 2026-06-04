New Launch vs Resale: Which Second Property Should You Buy in 2026?

We have $1.5m to $1.8m for a second property - should we buy a new condo or HDB resale flat in 2026?

We have $1.5m to $1.8m for a second property - should we buy a new condo or HDB resale flat in 2026? My husband and I recently moved from a five-room HDB flat into a two-bedroom condo in the Jervois Road enclave.

The move was a deliberate trade-off: we accepted a smaller living space so we could decouple and free up one name for a second property purchase without incurring Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD). We are now deciding between a new launch and a resale property for the next purchase. Our budget is between $1.5 million and $1.8 million, with around $800,000 in outstanding loan on the current unit.

At our budget, we would likely be limited to a one-bedroom condo in the Core Central Region (CCR) or a two-bedroom condo outside the CCR. For resale, we see potential for stability in cash flow and near-term returns, but possibly at the expense of capital appreciation. We have visited several city-fringe and CCR projects including Zyon Grand, Promenade Peak, Vela Bay, and Hudson Place, but have not committed to any.

We are also wondering whether it makes sense to stretch our finances for a three-bedroom unit to future-proof its later saleability, given that we are a family of four and may outgrow the current unit in six to eight years. The underlying question in your case is whether you'll be purchasing the next property solely as an investment asset, or do you prioritise it as a potential fallback home for your family in six to eight years time.

Addressing this will help you figure out if the next property purchase should be a unit in a new launch project, or a resale property. Whether you feel your next purchase should be from an investment approach, or as a potential family home will point toward different regions, different unit types, and different trade-offs at your budget. Deciding on which takes priority will help to narrow down your options.

To help you work through it, we will look at what the pricing data actually shows across different regions, how new launches and resale properties have compared on long-run returns, and what that points to given your budget and family situation. What the price gap between the new launch market versus the resale actually looks like. In general, new launch projects are expected to cost more compared to resale alternatives, and on a psf basis, the data confirms this.

Based on data compiled by Stacked, the price premium ranges from 30-51per cent, depending on the specific unit type. But the price gap in terms of total purchase price is narrower, because new launch units are increasingly smaller due to the harmonisation of Gross Floor Area (GFA) and price management strategies by developers. We have excluded ECs for the new sale figures above since you will not be eligible, but have included resale ECs in the resale figures.

For the two-bedroom comparison, the psf premium for a new launch over resale is 43.7 per cent, but the gap in terms of absolute price narrows to 17.1 per cent because an average new launch two-bedroom unit of about 679 sq ft is 164 sq ft smaller than its resale equivalent at 843 sq ft. We think that purchasing a new launch unit may be within your budget, an assumption that is based on the broad response from most buyers in the market today, who are willing to accept new units with a relatively smaller floor area in exchange for a newer product.

As you've shared, you have a family of four living in a two-bedroom unit. A new launch two-bedroom unit in the 650-700 sq ft range would be smaller than many resale alternatives at the same price, which is fine if this property stays permanently tenanted, but limits its usefulness as a fallback home. In the Outside of Central Region (OCR), your budget sits comfortably within the range of new launch two-bedroom units.

It also opens the door to afford some larger resale two-bedroom units, or even some resale three-bedroom units, depending on the project and its location. In general, buyers pay a higher psf price and a higher overall absolute price for a new launch development, while purchasing a unit that is almost 18 per cent smaller compared to older resale alternatives.

Over in the Rest of Central Region (RCR), the transaction data seems to be more consistent with the type of projects you have visited. On average, new launch two-bedroom units that are priced from $1.9 million are in the upper end of your budget, while resale two-bedroom units tend to go for an average of $1.64 million.

Given your estimated budget, and with some financial flexibility, it suggests that your RCR resale options may even extend to older three-bedroom units in the region. On the other hand, the Core Central Region (CCR) property market does not behave the same as the RCR and OCR housing markets. The average price of new launch two-bedroom units there exceeded $1.96 million in 2025, a price that is above your stated affordability ceilin





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