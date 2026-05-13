New law aims at putting the legal position of fees and charges beyond doubt

The Ministry of National Development (MND) has said the fees and charges collected by government agencies from the public are legal and proper. However, a new law passed in Parliament last week aims to put the legal position of these charges beyond doubt and set out the charges more explicitly in legislation.

MND pointed out that a new law passed in Parliament last week is meant to put the legal position beyond doubt and set out the fees and charges more explicitly in legislation.

A Facebook post on Tuesday (May 12), the ministry said charges such as expediting temporary occupation permit inspections by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and processing resale flat applications by HDB were publicly known and properly administered to recover at cost the services provided. The other charges include expedited processing of certain licenses and permits, fees for species certification by the National Parks Board (NParks), as well as the recovery of expenses by HDB and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for illegally parked vehicles.

The Statutes (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, which retroactively validated fees charged by HDB, URA, NParks and BCA was passed in Parliament on May 7. In a Facebook post on Monday (May 11), the opposition party said that the Bill removes the right of anyone affected to challenge past collections. The Workers' Party cannot support a provision that retrospectively validates money collections not provided for by legislation, removes legal rights from citizens without providing Parliament with the full facts





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Statutes (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill New Law Put The Legal Position Beyond Doubt Government Agencies Legislation - Issues With New Law Remaining Legal Rights Challenge Past Collections Cannot Support Removed Legal Rights From Citizens -

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