New Measures for Executive Condominiums to Help First-Time Home Buyers

The Ministry of National Development (MND) announced that developers will no longer be able to offer the Deferred Payment Scheme (DPS) for executive condominiums (ECs). This scheme allows buyers to pay 20 per cent of the purchase price upfront and the remaining 80 per cent when the project obtains its Temporary Occupation Permit. Instead, all EC buyers will have to use the Normal Payment Scheme, where buyers make progressive payments based on construction milestones. Additionally, the minimum occupation period for ECs will be raised from five years to 10 years, and new ECs will become fully privatised after 15 years.

Developers can no longer offer the Deferred Payment Scheme for executive condominiums as part of measures to help first-time home buyers get a unit amid rising prices.

The latest EC launch, Rivelle Tampines, sold over 92 per cent of its units on launch day at an average price of S$1,893 psf. The minimum occupation period (MOP) for executive condominiums (ECs) will be raised from five years to 10 years, and new ECs will become fully privatised after 15 years. These changes aim to support first-time home buyers and focus ECs on meeting occupation needs for homeowners





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Executive Condominiums Deferred Payment Scheme Minimum Occupation Period Normal Payment Scheme First-Time Home Buyers Support Occupation Needs Homeowners Ministry Of National Development Chee Hong Tat National University Of Singapore IREUS Urban H Propnex Research Urban Redevelopment Authority Senja Close Sembawang Road Miltonia Close Woodlands Drive 17 EC Private Condominiums CFP Housing Grant Resale Levy Mortgage Loan Terms Second-Timers Affordability Impact On Second-Timers

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