New MRT Stations in Singapore Blend Heritage and Modern Design

Three new MRT stations on Singapore's Circle Line - Cantonment, Prince Edward Road, and Keppel - feature architecture inspired by local heritage, including the former Tanjong Pagar railway station and maritime history. The stations open for public preview on July 4, 2026, with passenger service starting July 12.

Three new MRT stations on Singapore 's Circle Line are set to open later this week, showcasing a design philosophy that draws deeply from local heritage and community identity.

Cantonment, Prince Edward Road, and Keppel stations, all part of the final stretch of the Circle Line, will welcome passengers on July 12, following a public preview on July 4. The stations reflect a broader trend in Singapore's recent MRT developments where architecture and public art are increasingly used to tell the stories of the neighborhoods they serve, moving beyond the purely functional approach of earlier stations.

Cantonment station, located 28 meters underground beneath the former Tanjong Pagar railway station area, is the most striking example. Its platform features a curved ceiling and stained glass murals that directly reference the interior of the old railway station, a national monument. The walls and roofs of the station entrances are painted a distinctive green, matching the hue of the old station's roof.

Architect Rita Soh of RDC Architects explained that preserving the old railway station's shallow foundations while excavating such a deep station required meticulous planning. We had to dive deep underground below the railway station structures to avoid any movement that might destabilize the monument, she said. This depth allowed us to recreate the double-volume hall of the existing railway station and incorporate vertical glass mural designs above the new platform.

The result is a travel experience that blends heritage character with contemporary design, according to the Land Transport Authority. Prince Edward Road station takes its design cues from the area's maritime heritage, with part of the concourse shaped like a ship's hull. Keppel station, located along Keppel Road, features metallic finishes that evoke the industrial landscape of the nearby port. It is also the only station on the Circle Line to include an underground bicycle park with 312 parking lots.

All three stations are designed with context in mind, said Ms. Soh. The site context, with its historical, cultural significance as well as geological challenges, ought to be considered alongside stringent technical requirements. She noted that each station's design should be a response to its surroundings, creating a sense of place for commuters. Art also plays a central role at these stations.

At Cantonment station, a 75-meter-long artwork titled A Journey Between by sculptor Han Sai Por stretches across the concourse. The 82-year-old Cultural Medallion recipient explained that she created clay miniatures of the flowing stainless steel sculptures, which were then 3D-scanned and fabricated at a larger scale. The curved shapes represent train tracks, and their reflective surfaces encourage commuters to see themselves as part of the artwork. Everyone has their own story, Ms. Han said.

These small individual stories come together to form the larger story of society. This is something we often don't think about, but in reality, we are all taking small steps that connect us to a much larger system and way of life. The artwork thus invites passengers to reflect on their role in the community while traveling. The opening of these stations marks a significant milestone for the Circle Line, completing a loop that enhances connectivity in southern Singapore.

Cantonment station serves the Everton, Spottiswoode Park, and Cantonment districts, and connects to the Tanjong Pagar Distripark where the Singapore Art Museum is located. Keppel station will support future developments along the Greater Southern Waterfront. With their thoughtful designs and integration of art, these stations offer more than just transit hubs; they become landmarks that celebrate Singapore's rich history and evolving identity.

The approach sets a precedent for future infrastructure projects, showing how engineering and aesthetics can coalesce to create meaningful public spaces





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