HDB will build a new public and private housing estate along Pasir Ris Drive 4 after an environmental impact assessment, retaining about 13ha of coastal and forested habitats.

HDB will build a new neighbourhood with a mix of public and private homes on a forested coastal site along Pasir Ris Drive 4, it said in a Facebook post on Nov 23.

The plan aims to meet strong housing demand in Pasir Ris town. Following an environmental impact assessment covering 36ha of land, HDB proposed preserving about 13ha of existing nature. This includes coastal areas, seagrass meadows, mangroves and forested vegetation. HDB said it assessed alternative brownfield sites nearby, including the former Siglap Secondary School grounds and industrial areas at Lorong Halus.

Also read Singapore Announces 2027 Property Tax Rebates and HDB Value Updates

HDB Explains Why Brownfield Sites Are Not Suitable

Brownfield sites are typically idle, abandoned or underused areas. However, these sites are already being planned for future housing supply, needed for other national uses, or cannot be made available within the required timeframe, HDB said. It added that no brownfield sites can currently provide a comparable amount of housing within the time needed. HDB also consulted nature groups to better understand the site's ecological value and to find ways to minimise environmental impact.

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Of the 13ha to be kept, about 8ha along the coast consists of intertidal, seagrass and mangrove habitats. These coastal habitats will be preserved to safeguard the site's most important biodiversity. Adjacent to them, about 5ha of vegetation will be retained as a buffer for the mangroves and an existing stream. That vegetated area will also serve as a stepping stone habitat for wildlife and help maintain ecological connectivity along the coast.

About 1ha in the south-eastern corner may be needed for future coastal protection measures. That 1ha will not be developed in the medium term. HDB also plans a 15m-wide linear park along Sungei Loyang, which will be lushly planted to support biodiversity and provide green recreational space. Green buffers and walking paths will be introduced around the northern, western and southern boundaries of the estate.

Environmental Monitoring Plan To Guide Construction

To manage construction impacts, HDB will implement an Environmental Monitoring and Management Plan to guide works and protect surrounding habitats. Together, these measures will help plan sensitively around the site's important ecological features while meeting Singaporeans' housing needs, HDB said. The plans follow strong demand for Pasir Ris Build-To-Order projects in October 2024. Application rates were 3.4 for four-room flats and 6.3 for five-room or three-generation flats.

More homes are also set to be built next to Pasir Ris MRT station, on the site of the former Pasir Ris Bus Interchange. Two more land plots have been identified for housing near the upcoming Elias MRT station. A new community hub for the town centre is also in the board's plans. The new Pasir Ris estate plans come amid continued efforts to meet housing demand across Singapore.

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On Nov 23, the Government announced a one-off property tax rebate for all owner-occupied residential properties in 2027. It also announced measures to support homeowners and address housing affordability concerns. After the rebate, most owners of three-room or four-room flats are expected to see modest property tax increases. These increases average $2 to $4 per month for larger HDB flats and about $6 for private homes.