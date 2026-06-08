New Personal Mobility Aid Rules in Singapore Require Medical Certification

Stricter regulations for personal mobility aid users took effect June 1, requiring a certificate of medical need from a doctor or occupational therapist unless exempted. Occupational therapists report challenges in assessing older users and those with multiple medical conditions.

New regulations for personal mobility aids (PMAs) in Singapore came into effect on June 1, introducing stricter requirements for users. Under the updated rules, PMA users must obtain a certificate of medical need from a Singapore-registered doctor or occupational therapist , unless they qualify for an exemption, such as being aged 70 or older.

The changes aim to enhance road safety and ensure that individuals using motorised scooters, wheelchairs, and similar devices are capable of operating them without posing risks to themselves or others. Occupational therapists at hospitals like Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) have been conducting assessments for patients who need to be certified.

They report that the process can be challenging for older users and those with multiple medical conditions, as these individuals may have impaired cognitive function or physical limitations that affect their ability to control the device safely. The assessment process typically involves multiple sessions, with some patients requiring only two training sessions before being deemed safe, while others need four to five sessions.

Occupational therapists evaluate key skills such as memory of device operation, ability to slow down when approaching obstacles, maintaining safe distances from pedestrians, and overall judgment. Ms Huang Huixin, principal occupational therapist at TTSH, noted that patients with complex health conditions often face difficulties.

For example, a patient who has a clear medical need for a PMA might be deemed unsafe if they cannot demonstrate adequate cognitive function. In such cases, the occupational therapist can reject the certificate of medical need that a doctor has issued. Patients are informed that the certification is digital and their status is updated within a week, so they do not receive a physical letter. Instead, enforcement officers can check the status electronically when needed.

At NTUC Health, Dr Benjamin Lim, principal occupational therapist, shared that a significant number of seniors do not pass the assessment on their first try, primarily due to cognitive impairments. These individuals are not permanently barred; instead, therapists work with them to improve their cognitive abilities through targeted exercises and training. Once their condition improves, they can retake the assessment and, if successful, resume using their PMA.

Dr Lim emphasised that a person's condition can change over time, so ongoing assessment is crucial. The new rules also apply to existing PMA users, who need to comply within a transition period. The regulations are part of broader efforts to manage PMA use on public paths, reduce accidents, and ensure that these devices are used only by those who genuinely need them and can operate them safely.

Occupational therapists play a key role in this ecosystem, balancing medical need with public safety. As Singapore ages, the demand for PMAs is likely to grow, making these assessments increasingly important. The bottom line is that while PMAs provide essential mobility for many, they must be used responsibly, and the new rules aim to enforce that responsibility through professional evaluation and training





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PMA Rules Certificate Of Medical Need Occupational Therapist Aged 70 And Above Motorised Scooter Safety

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