New Tengah Service Reservoir Boosts Water Supply for 42,000 Households and Industrial Precinct

Singapore's PUB has completed the $120 million Tengah Service Reservoir, designed to support water demand for around 42,000 households and the upcoming Tengah industrial area. Built on the highest point in Tengah, the reservoir uses gravity to maintain water pressure, improving efficiency. The facility, featuring eco-friendly design elements to blend with the forest, was completed in November 2025 after three-and-a-half years of construction. It is remotely monitored through a centralized system, enhancing productivity and reliability. This is one of ten service reservoirs in Singapore, including those for NEWater distribution.

Singapore's national water agency PUB has officially completed the new Tengah Service Reservoir , a $120 million infrastructure project that will secure water supply for approximately 42,000 households and support businesses in the upcoming Tengah industrial precinct.

Located along Bukit Batok Road and nestled within a forested area, the facility comprises two large circular tanks that are visually integrated into the landscape through dark brown aluminium fins, allowing them to blend with the surrounding trees. The reservoir's strategic placement on the highest point in the Tengah region enables gravity-fed water distribution, ensuring stable pressure across the network without relying on additional pumping. This design choice improves operational efficiency and reduces energy costs.

Construction began around early 2022 and finished in November 2025, taking about three-and-a-half years to complete. Service reservoirs play a critical role in Singapore's water system by acting as buffers against daily demand fluctuations and ensuring reliability during peak usage or unexpected disruptions. The Tengah facility, with a combined capacity equivalent to 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools, will meet the projected increase in water demand from new residential developments in Tengah and the industrial zone.

PUB emphasized that the reservoir was developed in close coordination with the Housing and Development Board to align with Tengah's overall masterplan, ensuring seamless integration with future neighbourhoods. Technologically, the reservoir is operated via a centralized remote monitoring system that provides real-time oversight of key functions such as water levels, pressure, and quality. This automation allows for quick detection of supply or demand shifts and triggers automated alerts, enabling prompt operational responses while reducing the need for manual site visits.

The system enhances productivity and supports PUB's broader smart water grid initiatives. With this addition, Singapore now operates ten service reservoirs, including dedicated ones for NEWater distribution to industrial customers. The Tengah Service Reservoir underscores the country's forward-looking approach to water security amid ongoing urban development and climate challenges





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Tengah Service Reservoir PUB Singapore Water Supply Gravity-Fed System Industrial Precinct Residential Water Demand Remote Monitoring Water Infrastructure Tengah Development Service Reservoir Capacity

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