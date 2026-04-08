New Traffic Cameras Detect Over 67,000 Violations During Trial Period

The Traffic Police's new Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs) identified over 67,000 traffic violations during an 11-month trial period. These cameras, equipped with advanced video analytics and automatic number plate recognition, are now being deployed on public roads, with plans to increase their numbers.

The new Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs), deployed by the Traffic Police (TP) for trials since March 2025, have detected over 67,000 traffic violations , according to Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam. He was responding to a parliamentary question from Pasir Ris GRC MP Valerie Lee, who sought an update on the nine TVECs undergoing trials.

In his written reply, the minister disclosed that the cameras identified 67,000 instances of traffic violations between April 2025 and February of the current year. These violations encompass running red lights, performing illegal U-turns, and crossing double white lines. Shanmugam further stated that the TP has deployed the nine TVECs on public roads since March, following the conclusion of the trial phase, and is actively formulating strategies to expand the deployment of these advanced cameras. These cameras underwent progressive testing and calibration in September as part of the trial phase, allowing for thorough evaluation in real-world operational scenarios. The TVECs leverage video analytics and automatic number plate recognition technology, enabling them to identify and capture select traffic offenses in real time. They are designed to analyze vehicle movement patterns, identifying violations such as crossing double white lines, running red lights, disobeying directional signs, and stopping within yellow boxes – offenses that are currently primarily enforced manually. When a vehicle is observed committing an illegal act, the integrated video analytics system automatically triggers the capture of an image or video, recording crucial details, including the vehicle's license plate number, a precise timestamp, and the specific type of violation committed. The focus is on enhancing road safety and streamlining enforcement, moving beyond mere mobile speed cameras. The TVECs are designed to provide a comprehensive approach to traffic violation detection





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Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras Detect 67,000 Violations During TrialThe Traffic Police's new Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs) have detected over 67,000 traffic violations during an 11-month trial period. The cameras, utilizing video analytics and automatic number plate recognition, capture offenses such as running red lights and crossing double white lines. The TP plans to increase the number of these cameras to enhance road safety.

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