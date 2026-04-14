New Trial Begins in Argentina Over Diego Maradona's Death

A new trial has begun in Argentina concerning the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, focusing on the alleged gross negligence of his medical team. The trial, starting ten months after the collapse of the first proceedings, involves accusations of homicide with possible intent against doctors, psychologists, and nurses who cared for Maradona before his death in 2020. The prosecution argues that Maradona received inadequate care, leading to his demise. The defense claims that he died of natural causes.

CNA - A new trial has commenced in Argentina , ten months after the collapse of the initial proceedings, focusing on the circumstances surrounding the death of legendary footballer Diego Maradona . Maradona, globally celebrated as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60 while recuperating from surgery for a brain clot. His medical team, consisting of seven members, is facing accusations of gross negligence, alleged to have directly contributed to his death during his home convalescence. The trial began on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in the northern Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro. Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari presented the prosecution's case, asserting that Maradona was under the care of a group of amateurs, whose actions and omissions created a cruel environment that ultimately led to his demise. The courtroom was filled with the presence of Maradona's daughters, Dalma, Gianinna, and Jana, as well as his former partner, Veronica Ojeda, highlighting the significant emotional weight of the trial. The focus of the proceedings is on the culpability of the medical professionals who were responsible for Maradona's care during his final days, with the prosecution arguing that their actions fell far short of the required standard of care and directly led to his death. Forensic reports indicated that Maradona suffered agonizing pain in the hours leading up to his death, highlighting the suffering he endured due to the alleged negligence. The initial trial was disrupted due to revelations involving a judge, leading to its annulment. The new trial aims to determine the extent of responsibility the medical team bears in Maradona's death, emphasizing the lack of proper medical attention and the potential of saving his life if appropriate actions had been taken.

The prosecution's claims depict a harrowing scenario where the soccer icon was left in a critical condition, with the prosecution highlighting a number of failures on the part of the medical team, claiming that these failures resulted in Maradona's suffering and ultimately, his death. The lawyer representing Dalma and Gianinna Maradona, Fernando Burlando, underscored the lack of basic medical care, citing the fact that a stethoscope, crucial in monitoring a patient's health, was never used on Maradona in the crucial weeks preceding his death. Outside the courthouse, a group of approximately fifty supporters gathered, holding Argentine flags and signs that demanded justice for 'D10s,' a combination of Maradona's jersey number (10) and the Spanish word for God (dios). The defendants, encompassing doctors, psychologists, and nurses, are facing charges of homicide with potential intent, as their actions, or lack thereof, are alleged to have been undertaken despite the knowledge that these actions could have led to Maradona's death. If found guilty, the defendants face potential prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years. The defense, on the other hand, maintains that Maradona died of natural causes, citing his long-standing battles with cocaine and alcohol addiction as potential contributors to his death. Vadim Mischanchuk, the lawyer representing psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, stated that the accusations of a criminal plot to kill Maradona have been ruled out.

The loss of Maradona, known for his extraordinary talent and captivating charisma, sent shockwaves through Argentina, plunging the nation into mourning amidst the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. The news triggered an outpouring of grief, as tens of thousands of people queued to pay their final respects, as his body lay in state at the presidential palace, illustrating the profound impact he had on the country. The trial represents a significant step in the pursuit of justice, aiming to bring closure to the family and fans who mourned the passing of a national hero. The previous trial was abandoned because a judge participated in a secret documentary about the case. It is hoped that this new trial will resolve the issue and bring justice to the family of the football legend. The case involves an extensive investigation into the care he received, the negligence claims, and the alleged shortcomings in medical treatment. The goal of the trial is to ascertain the accountability of the individuals involved in providing Maradona with medical assistance, establishing whether their conduct met the required standard of care and if their actions played a role in his passing. The emotional impact on those affected by Maradona's death, coupled with the detailed investigations into his death, indicates the importance of these legal proceedings to both the family, fans, and the nation as a whole





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