New Ubin Group Co-Founder Sentenced to Over 10 Months Jail for Fatal Cyclist Collision

Pang Seng Meng, co-founder of New Ubin Group, has been sentenced to 10 months and two weeks imprisonment for causing the death of a cyclist by running a red light. He has also been disqualified from driving for eight years.

A co-founder of the well-known food and beverage company, New Ubin Group, has been sentenced to over ten months in prison for a tragic traffic incident that resulted in the death of a cyclist. Pang Seng Meng, 70, received a sentence of 10 months and two weeks on Friday, April 17, after admitting guilt to causing the death of Myanmar national Chit Oo Maung. The accident occurred in 2022 when Pang failed to stop at a red light while operating his vehicle, subsequently striking Mr. Maung.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Pang has been disqualified from holding or obtaining any class of driving licence for eight years, commencing from the date of his release from incarceration. He had previously pleaded guilty in November 2025 to the charge of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

The court proceedings revealed distressing details of the collision, which took place on March 2, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM. The incident unfolded at the intersection of Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Avenue 5. Pang, driving his car, disregarded the red traffic signal and entered the junction, where he collided with Mr. Maung, who was legally cycling across the road. The impact of the collision was severe, causing Mr. Maung to be thrown from his bicycle. He was subsequently transported to the National University Hospital in an unconscious state, suffering from critical injuries including skull fractures and significant bleeding in his brain. The loss of Mr. Maung has undoubtedly left a void in the lives of his loved ones and the community.

Further details emerged during the court hearings in November 2025, highlighting contributing factors to the accident. Pang disclosed that at the time of the incident, he was experiencing various vision issues, including glaucoma, myopia, and astigmatism. Crucially, he was not wearing his prescribed glasses while driving. Pang himself acknowledged to the Traffic Police on the day of the accident that he believed wearing his glasses would have significantly improved his ability to detect the red light and the approaching cyclist, thereby potentially preventing the tragic event. However, on Friday, his defense team contended that his visual impairment was not to the extent of being seriously short-sighted, suggesting a nuanced perspective on the role of his vision in the circumstances leading to the accident.

This legal battle underscores the profound consequences of traffic violations and the imperative for drivers to prioritize safety and adhere to all road regulations, especially when conditions may affect their driving capabilities. The memory of Chit Oo Maung serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of road fatalities and the responsibility that rests upon every individual behind the wheel





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Traffic Accident Fatal Collision Cyclist Death Jail Sentence Driving Offense

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