New US Federal Reserve chief vows to be \"reform-oriented\", speaks of goal of stronger growth and higher wages, in first remarks

New US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh vowed to be \"reform-oriented\", emphasizing goals of stronger growth and higher wages in his first remarks at the White House. He mentioned cutting interest rates as a potential step to achieve this, with US President Donald Trump urging the Fed chief to let the economy \"boom\". At his Senate confirmation hearing, Warsh insisted that he would \"absolutely not\" be a puppet for Trump, and that he would lead a \"reform-oriented\" Federal Reserve.

WASHINGTON: New US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh vowed to be\"reform-oriented\" as he was sworn in at the White House on Friday (May 22). President Donald Trump insisted the central bank chief would be\"totally independent\".

Trump has exerted unprecedented pressure on the central bank to reduce interest rates, attempting to fire a Fed governor. Kevin Warsh took over at a time of disruption and rebalancing in the overall authority of the president. On Friday, White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said he hoped Powell would soon\"step aside\" so Warsh could\"have complete and easy control of the Fed\". The last central bank chief to do so was Alan Greenspan in 1987.

Inflation can be lower, growth stronger, real take-home pay higher, and America can be more prosperous if central bankers pursue their goals\"with wisdom and clarity, independence and resolve\"





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US Federal Reserve New Chair Trump And Fed Chair Rate Cuts Growth And Wages Artificial Intelligence Innovation Inflation And Growth Job Growth Central Banking Authority Federal Reserve United States

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