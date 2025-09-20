New US Visa Fee Threatens Indian IT Companies, Sparks Industry Concerns

A new US$100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications is causing major disruption and concern within India's IT industry, potentially impacting global operations and prompting reactions from major US tech firms. Nasscom, the IT industry body, expressed strong criticism of the abrupt policy implementation, its impacts on Indian IT firms and the US innovation ecosystem.

The imposition of a new US$100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications by the United States has ignited significant concerns within India's IT industry, potentially disrupting the global operations of Indian technology services companies. Nasscom , the apex body representing India's US$283 billion IT and business process outsourcing sector, voiced its strong apprehension on Saturday, emphasizing the potential negative consequences of this policy shift.

The sudden implementation of the fee, coupled with a stringent one-day deadline, has created considerable uncertainty, not only for Indian nationals but also for businesses, professionals, and students worldwide. This abrupt change poses a substantial challenge to the smooth execution of ongoing projects and the continuity of operations for Indian technology services firms that rely on skilled professionals deployed in the United States. The move has already prompted reactions from major US tech firms, illustrating the far-reaching impact and the potential disruption to the broader innovation ecosystem. \The swift rollout of the new fee has triggered a flurry of reactions across the tech landscape. Major US tech companies, including Microsoft, JPMorgan, and Amazon, have responded by advising their employees holding H-1B visas to either remain in the United States or return there promptly. This demonstrates the immediate and tangible effects of the policy on the workforce and operational strategies of these significant players. Nasscom highlights the 'ripple effects' the new fee could unleash, impacting not only the operations of Indian companies but also potentially the broader US innovation ecosystem and global job markets. The additional financial burden will necessitate significant adjustments for companies, potentially influencing hiring practices, project timelines, and overall competitiveness. The industry body emphasized the short timeframe allowed for adapting to the new regulation, amplifying the strain on businesses and individuals alike. The financial strain could lead to a review of the current deployment strategies of Indian IT companies, possibly influencing their expansion plans and the long-term prospects of the sector. \The latest move by the US government is part of a broader crackdown on immigration initiated since President Donald Trump took office. This administration has implemented a range of measures aimed at limiting various forms of legal immigration. The H-1B visa program, a key pathway for foreign-born skilled workers to enter the US, has been under increasing scrutiny. The new fee represents the most prominent attempt by the US to overhaul its temporary employment visa system. The impact of the policy is expected to be multifaceted, affecting not only the immediate financial health of Indian IT companies but also their long-term strategic outlook and competitive positioning within the global market. The uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the new fee also has wider implications for the US-India tech relationship, potentially impacting investment flows, collaborative projects, and the overall dynamics of this critical economic partnership. The industry is now facing the urgent need to navigate this complex landscape, evaluating its operational strategies, assessing the financial implications, and exploring potential avenues for engaging with the US government and stakeholders to address the challenges posed by this new policy





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

H-1B Visa Nasscom Indian IT Industry US Immigration Technology

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indian actor-comedian Robo Shankar, known for Tamil film roles, dies aged 46According to reports by Indian news outlets, Robo Shankar was hospitalised in Chennai on Tuesday (Sep 16) due to heavy gastrointestinal bleeding.

Read more »

Trump Administration to Impose $100,000 Fee for H-1B Visas, Targeting Immigration CrackdownPresident Trump plans to introduce a significant fee for H-1B worker visas as part of his immigration crackdown. This move will significantly impact tech companies and the tech industry as a whole. The changes involve a hefty application fee and modifications to prevailing wage levels.

Read more »

UN Grants Palestinian President Abbas Remote Access to Meetings After US Visa DenialThe United Nations General Assembly voted to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address world leaders remotely after the United States denied him a visa. The decision enables his participation in UN meetings via video for the next year, highlighting ongoing tensions and diplomatic challenges in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Read more »

From Medals to Modern: How a Family Business Forged a New Path in JewelryClare Leong, from a family with a long history in medal-making, transformed her business into Moss & Lupine, a jewelry brand that is nature-inspired and uses the unique art of enameling. This article explores the brand's origins, its signature enameling technique, its design inspiration, and how it transitioned from a B2B metalwork company to a recognized jewelry brand.

Read more »

Judge throws out Trump's $19.2 billion lawsuit against New York Times, citing improper contentNEW YORK - A federal judge on Friday (Sept 19) threw out US President Donald Trump's $15 billion (S$19 billion) defamation lawsuit against the New York Times over its content, calling it a 'decidedly improper and impermissible' effort to attack his adversaries.

Read more »

Trump to impose US$100,000 fee per year for H-1B visas, in blow to techSAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON: The Trump administration said on Friday (Sep 19) it would ask companies to pay US$100,000 per year for H-1B worker visas, prompting some big tech companies to warn visa holders to stay in the US or quickly return.

Read more »