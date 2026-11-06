Hoax bomb threats disrupt flights and newsrooms across Europe, Hungary and NATO respond

A wave of emailed bomb hoaxes has disrupted dozens of flights across Europe and forced evacuations at newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria, prompting Hungarian fighter escorts and NATO air patrols as officials suspect a Russian hybrid campaign.

A widening wave of hoax bomb threats disrupted dozens of flights across Europe and forced newsroom evacuations in Ireland and Bulgaria, with Hungarian fighter jets escorting airliners and NATO ordering air patrols in the region.

Newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria received emailed bomb threats on Friday from a purported Mikhail Andropov, who claimed responsibility for the spreading wave of hoaxes. The messages were sent to Bulgaria's Nova TV and Irish public broadcaster RTE, which evacuated its offices and suspended programming. The emails were headlined Message to the West and portrayed the threats as a prelude to a series of attacks on means of transport across Europe.

Also read Over 30 European Flights Hit by Hoax Bomb Threats, Diversions and Fighter Jet Escorts

British broadcaster Sky also said it had received a security threat. Reuters could not establish the sender's identity or the origin of the emails. No claim of responsibility has been verified. Around half a dozen flights were disrupted on Tuesday and more than two dozen on Thursday, with nearly 30 flights affected overall by the end of Nov 5.

Fighter Jets Escort Disrupted Flights

Some planes made unplanned landings while others were escorted to their destinations by fighter jets. On Friday, an Italian airport authority source said a Wizz Air flight from Prague to Rome was diverted to Venice, but overall there was far less direct disruption to air travel despite more than a dozen hoax threats. Hungarian jets escorted airliners flying from Brussels to Sofia and from Prague to Bucharest and Cyprus through Hungarian airspace.

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Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said NATO had ordered some air patrols in the area, the first report that the Western defence alliance had become involved. In France, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office said he sent fighter jets to intercept an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome and escort it to an air force base at Evreux after the pilot did not cooperate with authorities as expected. Bulgaria's air force said its fighter jets escorted three airliners to the ground.

One Ryanair flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second city. Romania's intelligence agency said a KLM flight to Tel Aviv with a layover in Bucharest had received a bomb threat. Spanish police said three emailed threats came in within 20 minutes involving two Air Europa departures from Madrid to Paris and four inbound Iberia flights from Rome and Milan.

Passengers Disembark During Inspections

Several aircraft were halted or returned to their stands in Madrid and passengers disembarked as the aircraft were inspected. In Warsaw, a LOT flight to Paris was stopped as it taxied towards take-off and passengers were transferred to another plane, while Danish police said two planes were searched at Copenhagen airport.

Other flights that received threats, including EasyJet, Finnair, LOT, Wizz Air, Ryanair and Air Serbia services to Prague, Sofia, Vienna, Brussels, Bucharest, Rome and Milan, landed as scheduled, some after military escorts. An airport source in Italy told Reuters that an email with the subject line Threat report had been sent to several addresses for airlines, airport operators and airport service providers at Rome's Fiumicino and Milan's Malpensa airports.

The email, which claimed it was from fighters of the Male State, said devices had been placed on inbound flights from Helsinki and Dublin and would explode in 60 minutes. Today your sky will be red, it said. Vladislav Pozdnyakov, a Russian blogger who set up the anti-feminist movement Male State in 2016 that was later banned in Russia, said the group no longer existed and was not involved in any way.

Anyone currently orchestrating provocations within European Union countries under the banner of this brand is acting in their own self-interest, essentially flying someone else's flag, he wrote on his Telegram channel. No government has said who was behind the threats. Security experts said it could be individuals acting on personal grievances or copycats, but also that it had the hallmarks of a more coordinated hybrid attack.

Security Experts See Hybrid Attack Hallmarks

When it comes to a situation like this or even other sabotage attacks, it is really hard to prove there is a certain country behind it. But it does fit in the modus operandi, said Eric Schouten, head of aviation security group Dyami. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Europe appeared to be facing hybrid aggression and a form of psychological warfare.

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Many European officials have accused Russia of masterminding sabotage and hybrid attacks since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has denied involvement. These operations are often inexpensive to carry out, easily deniable and not expected to trigger an armed response. Germany blamed Russia directly for a drone attack on Leipzig airport, while Britain has linked Iran to a suspected plot against a US air base.

European technology commissioner Henna Virkkunen told Reuters that since 2022 Europe had faced sabotage of critical infrastructure, drone incursions, cyber breaches and election interference. We are under attack all the time, she said. The reason behind these operations is to destabilise our societies and create mistrust among our citizens. It is not always Russia who is behind different hybrid operations, she said, adding: Quite often it is Russia.

Elena Pala, a passenger on a Wizz Air flight from Milan, described what happened when the plane landed in Bucharest, Romania. First, they took us a long way from the terminal, far away on the runway. The plane was surrounded by fire trucks, ambulances and anti-terrorist units, she told Digi TV. I asked what was happening.

Passengers Describe Flight Incidents

They said it was an emergency issue. That is all they said, Pala added. Joji Waites, director of flight safety for the British Airline Pilots' Association, said airlines did not act on threats unless they had been rated credible by assessors. We still have to get around.

So, well, we just have to deal with it as best we can, said Spaniard Lucia Parga. Another traveller, Gabriele Franzese, added: You cannot worry too much about every piece of news. If the plane crashes, so be it. If it is meant to happen, it will happen anyway.

Eliran Almog, CEO of aviation cybersecurity firm Cyviation, said the hoaxes could serve both to disrupt operations and to observe how airlines, airports and authorities respond. These aviation threats are also occurring in the same period as cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, Almog said. Different essential services are experiencing disruption that carries economic costs and can undermine public confidence.

This week, unidentified hackers for the second time shut down fridges in supermarkets in several European countries, also affecting French blood banks.