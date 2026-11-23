New York's highest court ruled that major social media platforms are immune from liability for the 2022 Buffalo shooting. The 4-3 decision preserves Section 230 protections for companies like Google, Meta, and Reddit, dismissing claims that their design contributed to the violence.

The New York Court of Appeals issued a decisive 4-3 ruling on November 23, confirming that major social media corporations cannot be held legally liable for the fatal mass shooting that occurred at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo. This high-stakes legal battle centered on whether platforms such as Google, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and Snap's Snapchat contributed to the tragedy through their product designs. The majority opinion concluded that the actions of the gunman were not a foreseeable result of how these digital services operate.

Section 230 Immunity Upheld by Majority

The core finding of the November 23 decision was that federal law, specifically Section 230 of the Communications Decree Act, shields online platforms from liability regarding user-generated content and general platform operations. The court stated that the victims of Payton Gendron's attack failed to demonstrate that his violent actions were a natural and foreseeable consequence of the defendants' choices regarding platform architecture and moderation. Consequently, the immunity previously granted to Alphabet's Google and YouTube, Meta Platforms' Instagram, Reddit, and Snap's Snapchat was officially reinstated.

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The majority opinion emphasized that the shooter's conduct was so extraordinary that it legally severed the chain of causation connecting the platform designs to the physical harm. The court noted that Gendron was just 18 years old when he carried out the massacre on May 14, 2022. By upholding this interpretation of federal statute, the state's highest court effectively closed the door on tort claims aimed at holding tech giants accountable for the radicalization or behavior of individual users.

Dissenting Judges Demand Jury Consideration

Judge Jenny Rivera authored a sharp dissenting opinion, arguing that the court should not have dismissed the case without allowing a jury to hear the evidence. She contended that juries ought to determine whether the widespread prevalence of mass shootings should have put social media companies on notice that their allegedly defective products and failure to warn users could trigger such violence. Rivera wrote that no federal or state mandate requires judges to slam the courthouse door on plaintiffs' claims regarding dangerous product design.

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The plaintiffs, represented by lawyer Matthew Bergman, had argued that the defendants' algorithms and features were specifically engineered to addict and radicalize users, ultimately leading to the perpetrator's actions. Bergman stated that the families affected by the tragic attack deserve accountability when dangerous product design choices contribute to real-world harm. The legal team confirmed that they are currently evaluating further legal options in response to the appellate court's dismissal.

Other Tech Entities Dismissed From Lawsuit

Beyond the major social networks, the Court of Appeals also upheld the dismissal of claims against several other technology entities linked to the investigation. These companies include Amazon.com, Discord, 4chan, and Twitch Interactive. The ruling ensures that these platforms are similarly protected from liability regarding the Buffalo attack, reinforcing a broad interpretation of immunity for online services that may have hosted content related to the crime.

The legal proceedings against Payton Gendron continue on separate criminal tracks. He was sentenced in February 2023 to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to state charges that included murder and terrorism motivated by hate. Additionally, Gendron faces a potential death penalty in a related federal trial, where jury selection commenced on October 13. The civil immunity ruling does not impact his criminal sentencing but significantly limits the legal recourse available to the victims' families against the tech platforms.