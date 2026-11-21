NYC Council holds emergency hearing on e-bike battery fires following deadly Bronx and Brooklyn incidents. Proposed bans face criticism from Fire Department.

New York City Council officials convened an emergency legislative session on November 21, 2026, to address the escalating danger of lithium-ion battery fires caused by e-bikes and e-scooters. This urgent gathering followed two tragic incidents that claimed the lives of ten residents in the Bronx and Brooklyn, with investigators linking at least one death directly to a defective e-bike battery charging indoors.

Emergency Hearing Addresses Ten Recent Deaths

City Council Speaker Julie Menin described the recent building fires in Sunset Park and the South Bronx as heartbreaking tragedies that underscore the urgent need for action to prevent further loss of life. The council heard testimony regarding the surge in lithium-ion battery fires, which have risen approximately 70% compared to the same period last year. In the first eleven months of 2026, the New York City Fire Department recorded 406 such fires, a sharp increase from the 241 incidents logged during the same timeframe in 2025.

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The immediate trigger for this legislative review was a fire on October 28 in a public housing project in the Bronx, where an e-bike battery ignited near a doorway, trapping four people inside, including an 11-year-old boy. Roughly a week later, a blaze in the working-class neighborhood of Sunset Park killed six people and injured at least seven others. While investigators have not officially confirmed the cause of the Brooklyn fire, officials reported recovering two charred e-bikes and batteries from the debris.

Proposed Legislation Targets Indoor Charging and Sales

The legislation discussed during the three-hour hearing sought to implement stricter regulations on how these devices are stored and charged across the five boroughs. A primary provision would explicitly ban the practice of storing e-bike batteries inside residential apartments, a common habit among city residents and delivery workers who rely on these vehicles for transportation and income. The proposed rules also aim to criminalize the possession or use of batteries that do not meet established safety standards.

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Proponents of the bill argue that aging lithium-ion technology is a major factor in the rising fire counts. Fire officials note that many of the batteries currently circulating in New York were purchased during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when e-mobility surged. As these units age, their chemical instability increases, creating hazardous conditions when charged overnight in bedrooms or leaned against walls in apartment hallways.

Fire Department Raises Concerns Over Worker Impact

Despite the tragic toll, officials in Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration voiced strong opposition to the proposed punitive measures. Fire Department Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore expressed significant concerns about unintended consequences, warning that strict bans would disproportionately penalize everyday riders and low-income delivery workers. Many of these workers are immigrants with limited English proficiency who depend entirely on their e-bikes for their livelihoods.

Bonsignore testified that confiscating devices used daily for work could upend the lives of thousands of residents. The administration argued that criminalizing battery possession might drive the practice underground, making it harder to educate riders on safe charging habits. Instead, they emphasized that the focus should remain on public education and ensuring that devices entering the market comply with existing federal safety guidelines.

Federal Standards and Global Responses Diverge

While New York debates local enforcement, broader regulatory efforts are underway at both the federal and international levels. In the United States, the Senate unanimously passed legislation on November 20, 2026, sponsored by New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. This bill directs the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish mandatory safety standards for lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes and other micromobility devices, a measure already approved by the House of Representatives.

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Internationally, governments are adopting different strategies to mitigate the risks. The British government has focused on increasing the liability of online marketplaces and sellers, working with local authorities to remove unsafe products from sale before they reach consumers. In the U.S., the Consumer Product Safety Commission proposed mandatory safety standards in June 2026, following a public meeting in 2023. A staff report from April indicated that 45 deaths between 2017 and 2024 were linked to lithium-ion battery fires involving micromobility devices, including 19 e-bike fatalities and 15 related to e-scooters.