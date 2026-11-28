All Blacks coach Dave Rennie celebrates a restorative 26-8 victory over England at Twickenham, ending a difficult tour marked by losses and personal tragedy for the team.

New Zealand secured a decisive 26-8 victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday, November 28, to cap a challenging European tour. Head coach Dave Rennie praised the All Blacks for their resilient performance in the Nations Championship third-place playoff. The win provided a restorative conclusion to a fortnight that had been marred by setbacks on the field and a deep personal tragedy within the squad.

Rennie Praises Resilience After Losses

Rennie emphasized that the victory was essential for the team's morale after they had failed to achieve their primary goals earlier in the tour. The All Blacks had previously suffered defeats to both Wales and England during this period. This loss meant the team had now lost five test matches over the course of the year, a statistic that Rennie acknowledged required honest reflection. Despite the under-par performance in the earlier fixtures, the coach highlighted the players' determination to deliver under pressure in the final match.

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The coach noted that the emotional weight of the tour had been significant for the squad. Players had spent a considerable amount of time away from their families, having played 13 out of their last 17 games away from home. Rennie stated that the team knew they had a job to do and that they needed to front up and perform regardless of the circumstances. He described the preparation as top notch and credited the players for delivering perfectly on the day. The victory served as proof that he still commands a high-performing team.

Captain Logan Cadwallader Tragedy Looms

The context of the match was heavily influenced by the death of Logan Cadwallader, the team's head of security, who passed away earlier in the tour. Rennie confirmed that the passing of Cadwallader was a central concern for the players and staff throughout the trip. The emotional toll of this loss, combined with the competitive pressure, was at the forefront of everyone's minds. Rennie expressed deep satisfaction with how the squad managed to balance these personal challenges with their professional obligations. He described the team as smart and noted that they found the right balance in a game that often lacks flashy moments.

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The coach made it clear that while the win was a nice way to finish, it did not erase the disappointment of the previous weeks. The All Blacks had let themselves down in the earlier rounds, and the expectation in test rugby is to deliver when it matters most. Rennie's comments underscored the duality of the tour: a failure to meet initial targets on one hand, and a successful, emotionally charged recovery on the other. The victory was not just about rugby results but about supporting each other through a difficult period.

Itoje Frustrated By England's Poor Execution

England captain Maro Itoje expressed clear frustration that his team could not maintain the momentum from their record-breaking victory over New Zealand the previous week. The loss brought a sudden halt to what had been a five-match winning run for the English side. Itoje stressed that for England to become the team they aspire to be, they must consistently perform at the top level. He pointed out that the upcoming eight to ten games before the World Cup would feature big matches, requiring steady performance.

Itoje admitted that the team failed to execute their game plan effectively on Saturday. He noted that New Zealand brought more line speed, which prevented England from gaining the same number of yards in attack as they had in the previous week. The captain believed that the game ultimately came down to which team could execute their plan more effectively. He acknowledged that New Zealand played a good game and deserved the win. The failure to back up their prior success highlighted the inconsistency that England must address before the World Cup.

Looking Ahead To World Cup Preparation

The Nations Championship match served as a critical indicator for both teams as they approach the upcoming World Cup. For New Zealand, the win was a necessary step in rebuilding confidence after a year of mixed results. Rennie's focus now shifts to reflecting on the tour as a whole and ensuring that the lessons learned are applied in future fixtures. The team will need to address the issues that led to their earlier losses if they want to return to their previous standards.

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England faces a similar process of reflection. Itoje's comments suggest a focus on consistency and execution in the coming months. The team has a busy schedule of eight to ten games ahead, which will serve as a testing ground for their ability to perform under pressure. The contrast between their record-breaking win and this loss underscores the volatility of high-level rugby. Both teams must use this period to refine their strategies and prepare for the challenges of the World Cup.