New Zealand Defeats Scotland 43-21 in Nations Championship

New Zealand defeated Scotland 43-21 at Murrayfield on November 7, 2026. The All Blacks secured the victory with ten tries and strong second-half dominance in the Rugby Nations Championship.

New Zealand maintained their unbeaten record against Scotland with a decisive 43-21 victory at Murrayfield on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The All Blacks delivered an imperious performance in the Rugby Nations Championship, overwhelming the hosts after a competitive first half.

Beauden Barrett Leads All Blacks Attack

Beauden Barrett scored two tries to reach a personal milestone of 50 test matches, anchoring the Kiwis attacking play. Other scorers for New Zealand included Wallace Sititi, Ethan de Groot, Peter Lakai, Josh Moorby, and Asafo Aumua. Damian McKenzie contributed four successful conversions to add to the scoreboard.

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Scotland Fight Back With Ashman Hat-trick

Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman scored a hat-trick of tries in the first half, demonstrating the hosts' initial momentum. Finn Russell converted all three of Ashman's tries, keeping Scotland within striking distance of the visitors. The first of seven first-half tries occurred in the fourth minute when Wallace Sititi crossed the line following a clever decoy from the lineout.

Errors and Yellow Cards Shift Momentum

Yellow cards for Peter Lakai and Wallace Sititi left New Zealand with fourteen men for the remainder of the first half. Despite this setback, Ewan Ashman added two more tries to complete his treble before halftime. The break saw a narrow three-point difference, though New Zealand had already built a significant psychological lead.

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Second Half Dominance By New Zealand

New Zealand stepped up their intensity in the second half, scoring three more tries while capitalizing on Scottish errors. Josh Moorby scored in the 48th minute, followed by Beauden Barrett's second try. Substitute Asafo Aumua added the final score in the 67th minute, securing a comprehensive 19-point second-half haul.

Standings And Future Implications

The win keeps New Zealand at the top of the Southern Hemisphere standings with 20 points, alongside South Africa. This heavy defeat significantly damages Scotland's chances of topping the Northern Hemisphere section. The All Blacks showed superior cohesion after an eight-match tour of South Africa and two Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia.