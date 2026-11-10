New Zealand Names Conway, Ravindra and Blundell in Test Squad Against India

New Zealand Cricket names a strong Test squad for the India series, with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell targeting fitness.

New Zealand Cricket has included Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell in its squad for the Test series against India, the governing body said on Wednesday, 11 November. All three players are aiming to be fit for the first Test, which starts at the Basin Reserve in Wellington next Wednesday.

The squad is captained by Tom Latham and has been named for a home Test series that will be played across two venues. Head coach Rob Walter will lead the team through the matches, with the second Test scheduled at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 27 November.

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Injury Updates for Conway, Ravindra and Blundell

Devon Conway, the opener, sustained a concussion in a collision with paceman Matt Henry during training in the one-day series against India. His availability for the first Test will depend on his recovery from that injury.

Rachin Ravindra dislocated his shoulder while filming a diving catch during a promotional shoot in September. He has not played in either the one-day or Twenty20 series against India, and he is one of the three players aiming to be fit for the opening Test.

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Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell is recovering from a quadricep injury. He has played just one domestic match since June, which limits his recent match preparation ahead of the series.

Squad Changes Following the England Tour

New Zealand's last Test series was in England in June, which the team won 2-1. Kane Williamson retired from international cricket after that series, and the current squad moves forward without him.

Fast bowler Jacob Duffy has been added to the squad for the India series. Three players from the England tour are unavailable through injury: all-rounder Zak Foulkes, along with pacemen Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears.

Coach Rob Walter said the squad is largely consistent with the team that competed in England earlier this year. He added that the group is looking forward to reuniting to recreate some of that success on home soil.

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Coach Walter on Home Crowds and Test Expectations

Walter said the team has experienced great crowds during the white-ball series against India. He said the players are looking forward to receiving that same level of support during the Test matches.

The full squad is led by captain Tom Latham and includes Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young. The announcement lists 14 players in total.

Test Schedule and Fitness Checks Ahead

The first Test begins at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on next Wednesday, counted from the squad announcement on 11 November. The second Test takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 27 November.

The immediate question for New Zealand Cricket is whether Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell will pass their fitness checks in time for the opening match in Wellington. Their availability will shape the team selection for the first Test.