Luxon on course for second term with razor-thin majority as National and Labour fall below 30%

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is on course for a second term leading a three-party coalition with a majority of just two seats, but special votes could force him to rely on a fourth party.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is on course to hold power at the head of a coalition government with a razor-thin majority after Saturday's election, but his National Party could lose control of key government ministries to right-wing coalition partners.

Preliminary New Zealand Electoral Commission data shows Luxon's three-party coalition could govern with a majority of just two seats. That margin may disappear once overseas and other special votes, which make up a seventh of the total and typically skew left, are included in the final count on Nov 27. That could mean Luxon will require the support of a fourth party to govern.

Also read New Zealand Election Deadlock: National and Labour Nearly Tied

Minor Parties Gain Ground In Election

The centrist Opportunity Party looks set to enter parliament for the first time, adding an extra complication for National. Centre-right National and the main opposition Labour Party both polled below 30 per cent for the first time ever, losing votes to minor parties on the left, right and centre. Analysts said the trend mirrored a global shift away from the political establishment.

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Kelly Eckhold, New Zealand chief economist at Westpac, said any government would find it difficult to introduce policy and would lack a strong mandate to rule. Whatever government that's formed is going to rely on the goodwill of every individual member of parliament, he said. Luxon will also have to govern without key National Party moderates who lost their seats. They include Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Transport Minister Chris Bishop, one of his main policy architects.

In their place, Luxon is likely to have to elevate key members within his coalition partners, who have been angling for more conservative economic and social policy positions. New Zealand First has said it is imperative it takes control of the country's immigration ministry in any new government. The party also wants stricter controls on net migration.

Coalition Partners Demand Key Ministries

Meanwhile David Seymour, leader of the libertarian ACT Party, said on Monday that National holding the finance ministry is no longer tenable. ACT wants to lower government debt with steep cuts to public spending. Political commentator Gareth Hughes said that with ACT and New Zealand First growing their vote share, they are going to be dragging National further towards the right.

The poor showing by National and Labour mirrors elections across the developed world, where centre-right and centre-left governments have lost ground to minor parties. In Britain, the left-wing Greens and right-wing Reform UK have both swelled their support. In Australia, the hard-right One Nation has topped some opinion polls. In Europe, far-right parties in France, Germany and Austria have all been gaining ground.

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Trust in politics is generally at an all-time low, and we all, as political leaders and parties, need to be doing everything we can to restore that trust, Opportunity Party leader Qiulae Wong said on Monday. Wong has said she will negotiate first with whoever secures the most seats in parliament, making a tie-up with Labour unlikely.

Opposition Demands Policy Overhaul

Opportunity wants an overhaul of tax policy including an annual NZ$19,400 (S$13,910) universal basic income for most New Zealand residents funded by a 1.75 per cent annual land tax. Whatever form the coalition takes, Luxon will be vulnerable, Hughes said. Luxon survived two attempts to unseat him by National Party lawmakers in the months leading up to the election. I believe he's secure as the National Party leader in the short term, Hughes said.

Will he be National Party leader at the time of the next election? Who knows.