News Text: Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) to Pay $275M to Settle Probe of Iran Sanctions Violations

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), part of the wealthy Adani Group, has agreed to settle with the US Treasury for potential violations of Iran sanctions. The complaints alleged illegal LPG imports to the US during a specific period, although the situation was discovered and helped facilitate the settlement.

WASHINGTON: One of Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani 's companies, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), will pay the United States $275 million to settle a probe into potential violations of Washington's sanctions against Iran.

In another case, also linked to corruption, Adani was accused of participating in a scheme to bribe Indian officials for lucrative solar energy supply contracts, without admitting guilt. AEL agreed to additional nonmonetary remedial measures to strengthen compliance with US sanctions. The investigation focused on LPG imports arranged through a Dubai-based supplier claiming to be exporting Omani and Iraqi gas, which actually originated from Iran.

The Adani Group, one of India's largest business empires, has faced allegations of corporate fraud and stock crash, with Gautam Adani, one of India's richest men, being a close ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailing from the leader's home state of Gujarat





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Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) US Treasury Iran Sanctions LPG Imports Omani And Iraqi Gas Adani Group Gautam Adani Indian Billionaire India's Largest Business Empires Corporate Fraud Allegations Indian Official Settlement Proposition The Adani Group Nirtiyaman Sandhu Investigation

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