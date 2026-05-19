Ng Cher Pong: Combining AI Skills with Industry Expertise Vital for Workforce Competitiveness

Infocomm Media Development Authority CEO Ng Cher Pong discusses the growing demand for AI capabilities across various industries and the importance of 'AI bilingualism' - combining AI fluency with domain expertise - in shaping future workforce competitiveness.

Infocomm Media Development Authority CEO Ng Cher Pong emphasizes the significance of AI bilingualism, combining AI fluency with industry expertise, for future workforce competitiveness. He highlights the rapid growth of AI in non-tech industries and the need for workers to become proficient in AI tools and applications.

Singapore, positioning itself as a regional AI hub, is working on programs to equip workers with AI skills, particularly for legal and accounting professionals, and developing targeted programs for tech workers. The ATxSummit, an annual event hosted by Singapore, will focus on agentic AI, embodied AI, and governance, offering opportunities for Singapore to shape global conversations around AI guardrails and contribute to the international standards and best practices.

The summit is centered around healthcare, finance, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity industries, with a broader aim to ensure the benefits of AI are spread across all sectors





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Infocomm Media Development Authority Ng Cher Pong AI Bilingualism Regional AI Hub Upskilling Employees Programs For Non-Tech Professionals Programs For Tech Workers Atxsummit Agentic AI Embodied AI Governance AI Skills Programs For AI Fluency AI Technologies Curriculum Convention Stakeholder

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