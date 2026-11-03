Ng Zhe Nin wins Singapore's first gold at 2026 Youth Olympics in wushu taijiquan

Ng Zhe Nin won Singapore's first gold at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, taking the women's taijiquan combined final with 18.713 points. It is Singapore's 12th Youth Olympics medal and third gold across four editions.

Singapore an wushu exponent Ng Zhe Nin won Singapore's first gold at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, claiming the women's taijiquan combined final with 18.713 points in Dakar on Nov 3.

Singaporean Ng Zhe Nin Claims First Gold

At the Dakar Expo Center in Senegal, where wushu featured as a medal sport at the Youth Olympic Games for the first time, the 16-year-old finished with a combined score of 18.713 points. Chinese Taipei's Chu Yu-en took silver with 18.499 points, while Germany's Mia Zhou claimed bronze with 18.482 points. Chu finished 0.214 points behind Ng, and Zhou was just 0.017 points behind Chu.

Also read Century-Old Pek Sin Choon Leverages Heritage Scheme to Attract Youth Amid Succession Challenges

Ng had placed first in the morning's taijishan after registering 9.353 points, before topping the taijiquan later in the day with 9.360 points to secure her spot on the podium. This caps an impressive maiden Youth Olympic Games campaign for the teenager, who earned one of the eight berths in the final by topping the women's taijiquan combined standings with a score of 18.653 after both preliminary routines.

While this was her Youth Olympic Games debut, Ng, who picked up the sport at the age of 10, is no stranger to the international stage having competed and won medals at events such as the World Junior Wushu Championships. At this year's edition of the world championships in Tianjin, China, she bagged golds in the girls' youth taijiquan and girls' youth taijijian, as well as the girls' youth taijishan silver, adding to the gold and silver she won two years before that in Brunei.

Advertisement

Wushu Returns As Medal Sport

This marks the first time that wushu has been included in an Olympic programme as a medal sport, after previously appearing as a demonstration sport at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games. Only the taolu discipline, in which athletes perform choreographed routines that a team of judges score, was contested this time. The sanda discipline, a full-contact combat sport where competitors fight against each other, was not part of the programme in Dakar.

This is Singapore's 12th Youth Olympic Games medal and third gold won by a Singaporean athlete across four editions of the quadrennial event. Sailors Bernie Chin and Samantha Yom, who won the boys' and girls' one person dinghy, respectively, at the 2014 Games in Nanjing, are the Republic's other Youth Olympic champions.

At the inaugural Youth Olympic Games held in Singapore 16 years ago, the nation's athletes won two silvers in swimming and table tennis, and five bronzes in taekwondo, archery, sailing and football, before the two golds in sailing and two silvers in shooting at the next edition in 2014. These include the mixed team bronze won by archer Abdul Dayyan Jaffar and Turkey's Begunhan Unsal in 2010 and shooter Teh Xiu Yi's mixed team 10m air pistol silver with Egypt's Ahmed Mohamed four years later, which do not count towards the individual national Olympic committee's medal tally.

Singapore Youth Olympic Medal History

Instead, any medals won by combined teams made up from athletes from different countries are credited to mixed NOCs in the medal table. Singapore did not win any medals at the 2018 Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Oct 31-Nov 13 Dakar Games were initially supposed to take place in 2022, but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

At the ongoing Games, Singapore are represented by 14 athletes competing in archery, athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball, fencing, artistic gymnastics, sailing, table tennis and wushu. Ng's victory stands as a landmark achievement for Singaporean sports, highlighting the country's growing strength in martial arts at the global youth level.