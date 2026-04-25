Nguan Express 88: Ang Mo Kio Stall Serves 1,000 Affordable Chicken Rice Packs Daily Despite Rising Costs

A chicken rice stall in Ang Mo Kio, Nguan Express 88, continues to sell its meals at $1.90 despite a 30% increase in operational costs, prioritizing affordability for its largely elderly customer base. The stall serves around 1,000 packs daily and has recently opened a second outlet in Bukit Batok.

In a landscape increasingly marked by rising costs and inflationary pressures, Nguan Express 88 , a humble chicken rice stall located in Ang Mo Kio , stands as a beacon of affordability.

The stall consistently serves approximately 1,000 packets of its signature braised and roasted chicken rice daily, maintaining a remarkably low price point of just $1.90 per serving. This commitment to accessible pricing is particularly noteworthy as many businesses across Singapore grapple with the need to increase prices to offset escalating operational expenses. The owner, Lim Yi Xing, a 43-year-old entrepreneur, candidly explained the business philosophy driving this decision.

He emphasized that while profit margins on each packet are modest, the strategy centers on achieving high sales volume to ensure overall sustainability. He explicitly stated there are currently no intentions to adjust prices upwards, a decision rooted in a deep understanding of the community they serve. The economic realities impacting businesses are undeniable. Lim acknowledged a significant 30 percent increase in overall operational costs, directly linked to the volatile global situation, particularly in the Middle East.

This increase manifests in several areas, including a 10 percent rise in the cost of essential packaging materials like plastic bags. Furthermore, the expense of transporting ingredients has seen a substantial jump, escalating from $500 to as much as $900 per month. These rising costs present a considerable challenge, yet Nguan Express 88 remains steadfast in its commitment to affordability.

The stall’s success isn’t about maximizing profit on each individual sale, but rather about building a loyal customer base through consistent value. This approach demonstrates a long-term vision focused on community support rather than short-term gains. The ability to absorb these increased costs while maintaining the $1.90 price point is a testament to efficient operations and a dedication to serving the local population.

The stall’s popularity is a clear indication that this strategy resonates with customers who are increasingly sensitive to price increases. Central to Lim’s decision-making is a keen awareness of his customer demographic. He highlighted that the majority of his patrons are elderly residents, constituting more than half of the stall’s daily clientele. Understanding their financial constraints, Lim expressed a desire to ensure they can continue to enjoy a satisfying and affordable meal.

This empathetic approach underscores the stall’s role as more than just a food vendor; it’s a vital part of the local community, providing a reliable and accessible food source. The recent expansion of Nguan Express 88, with the opening of a second stall in Bukit Batok, further demonstrates the viability of their business model. The new location is already proving successful, selling over 300 packets of chicken rice daily.

This expansion not only increases the stall’s reach but also reinforces its commitment to providing affordable meals to a wider audience. Lim’s story is a compelling example of how businesses can navigate challenging economic times while prioritizing community needs and maintaining a strong ethical compass. It’s a reminder that success isn’t solely measured by profit margins, but also by the positive impact a business has on the lives of its customers





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Chicken Rice Inflation Affordable Food Ang Mo Kio Nguan Express 88 Small Business Rising Costs Singapore Bukit Batok

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Ang Mo Kio Chicken Rice Stall Defies Inflation, Serves 1,000 Meals Daily at $1.90Nguan Express 88 in Ang Mo Kio continues to offer chicken rice at $1.90 a pack despite a 30% increase in operational costs, prioritizing affordability for its largely elderly customer base. The stall serves around 1,000 portions daily and has recently opened a second outlet in Bukit Batok.

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