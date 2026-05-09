Nick Pasqual Guilty of Attempted Murder and Foicible Rape

Former martial artist and mixed martial arts fighter "Nick Pasqual" was found guilty of attempted murder and forcible rape charges, among others, in a case involving the alleged stabbing of his estranged girlfriend. Details about the case, the trial, and the verdict are indicated in the news text above.

Former martial artist and former mixed martial arts fighter " Nick Pasqual ", 36, has been found guilty of attempted murder and forcible rape charges. Officials say that he was convicted of attempted murder in 2024 and that the jury found two special allegations relating to the charge to be true: the cause of great bodily injury under circumstances involving domestic violence and the use of a deadly weapon.

Pasqual also faced charges of injuring a spouse, burglary, three counts of injuring a child or a parent, and one count of forcible rape. He was found guilty of all charges. The trial lasted from April 27 until May 8.

"Shehorn" had reportedly taken out a restraining order against Pasqual, alleging that the relationship had turned abusive prior to the attack





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Courts & Legal Issues Nick Pasqual Attempted Murder Guilty Verdict Criminal Charges Stabbing Allegedly Ex-Girlfriend

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