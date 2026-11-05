Nigeria Military Rejects Ceasefire with Boko Haram Amid Rising Attacks

Nigeria's military rules out any truce with Boko Haram and ISWAP as attacks surge, confirming ongoing offensive operations and diplomatic talks with Sahel neighbors.

Nigeria's military leadership has officially dismissed all proposals for a ceasefire with Islamist insurgent groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP). This definitive stance was announced by military spokesperson Major-General Samaila Uba during an intelligence briefing in the capital, Abuja, on Thursday, November 5.

The rejection of any potential truce comes at a critical juncture, as violence involving these extremist factions has intensified significantly over the last few weeks. Despite nearly two decades of counter-insurgency efforts, the 17-year-old conflict continues to destabilize northeastern Nigeria, with recent attacks targeting military installations demonstrating the persistent and evolving threat posed by these armed groups.

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Rejection Of Ceasefire Terms With Insurgents

Major-General Samaila Uba stated unequivocally that the armed forces are not considering any halt to their military campaigns against Boko Haram and ISWAP. He emphasized that recent operational successes, including the killing of insurgents, the arrest of suspects, and the rescue of hostages, indicate that security forces are maintaining effective pressure on these criminal networks. He declared that there is nothing resembling a ceasefire and that the military will not relent in its mission to neutralize these threats.

Operational Successes Against ISWAP And Boko Haram

Uba highlighted specific achievements by the Nigerian Armed Forces to justify the decision to continue offensive operations. The spokesperson noted that these gains prove the effectiveness of current strategies in containing the insurgency. These results include direct confrontations where insurgents were killed and operations that successfully rescued civilians held hostage by terrorist cells. Such metrics serve as evidence to the public and international observers that the military is actively degrading the capabilities of the enemy.

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Diplomatic Talks With Sahel Neighbors

Beyond domestic military action, Nigeria is engaging in diplomatic discussions with neighboring countries in the Sahel region. Major-General Samaila Uba revealed that these talks focus on security and diplomatic cooperation, particularly with states that have recently withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This collaborative approach aims to create a unified front against cross-border terrorism and instability that affects the broader West African region.

Impact On Security Situation In Northeast

The escalation in attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP on military positions in northeastern Nigeria suggests that the conflict remains volatile. The surge in violence despite years of military operations indicates that the insurgents are adapting their tactics to challenge government forces. This situation underscores the complexity of the security landscape and the necessity for sustained military engagement rather than a negotiated pause.

Future Military Strategy And Regional Cooperation

Looking ahead, the military's strategy remains focused on continuous pressure and operational tempo. The decision to rule out a ceasefire signals a long-term commitment to defeating these insurgent groups through force and intelligence-led operations. Additionally, the ongoing talks with Sahel states highlight an attempt to strengthen regional security architectures, ensuring that cross-border movement of militants is restricted. These combined efforts aim to stabilize the region and protect civilian populations from further attacks.