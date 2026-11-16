Defence Minister General Christopher Musa confirms Nigeria receives real-time US satellite intelligence to degrade terrorist networks before the January elections.

Nigeria's military is currently receiving real-time intelligence and satellite support from the United States to identify and target militant leaders ahead of the national elections scheduled for January. Defence Minister General Christopher Musa announced this enhanced security cooperation on Monday, stating that the improved data sharing has significantly strengthened the armed forces' ability to degrade insurgent networks across the country.

US Intelligence Support and Joint Operations

General Musa revealed during a press briefing that Nigerian troops have killed several terrorist and bandit leaders in overnight operations conducted in the northwest and northeast regions. He confirmed that these successes are largely due to the introduction of US satellite imagery, direct intelligence sharing, and specialized training programs. The Minister noted that these capabilities allow for near-daily missions with greater precision in tracking and striking hostile targets.

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Security cooperation between Abuja and Washington has expanded significantly as Nigeria continues to battle Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, armed banditry in the northwest, and kidnapping gangs operating across various states. To further bolster these efforts, Musa stated that Nigeria expects to receive additional helicopters from the United States and Italy, which will be added to the air assets recently commissioned by the Nigerian Air Force.

Strategic Focus on January Elections

Security agencies are intensifying their preparations for the upcoming elections in January, where President Bola Tinubu is seeking a second four-year term. The government is utilizing intelligence-led operations to prevent violence before, during, and after the voting process. Authorities are actively monitoring how militant groups utilize technologies such as Starlink internet services, cryptocurrencies, and commercial drones to coordinate activities.

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Minister Musa emphasized that Nigerian authorities are collaborating with their US counterparts to disrupt the financial networks that sustain these violent groups. This financial monitoring is a critical component of the broader strategy to ensure a secure environment for the electoral process and to cut off the resources that allow extremist organizations to maintain their operational capacity.

Regional Cooperation and Cross-Border Tactics

In response to surging attacks by Islamist groups Boko Haram and its splinter faction Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Nigeria has agreed to a five-kilometre cross-border right of pursuit arrangement with neighbouring Cameroon, Niger, and Chad. This agreement allows Nigerian troops to pursue militants and bandits across border areas, addressing the issue of porous borders that have historically allowed fighters to evade security forces.

General Musa warned that the Islamic State Sahel is actively seeking to recruit criminal gangs in northwestern Nigeria. There are significant concerns that these largely profit-driven bandit groups could evolve into ideologically driven insurgents similar to ISWAP in the northeast. Militants continue to exploit dense forests and porous borders with Niger and Benin to evade detection after carrying out attacks.

Despite these challenges, advances in surveillance technology have improved the military's ability to track movements through difficult terrain, thereby restricting the freedom of movement for insurgents. Nigeria is working closely with neighbouring countries to block cross-border movement, logistics, and recruitment networks that link militants across the Sahel region, ensuring that these groups do not develop the capacity to operate freely within Nigeria's borders.