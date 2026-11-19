Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has urged Parliament to decriminalize attempted suicide, proposing legislation that treats mental health crises as medical issues rather than criminal offenses. This reform aims to expand rehabilitation services and reduce stigma across Nigeria.

Nigeria n President Bola Tinubu has formally requested that the national Parliament enact legislation to decriminalize attempted suicide and establish robust support systems for individuals who have survived suicide attempts. This significant policy initiative represents a fundamental shift in how the Nigeria n government addresses psychological distress, moving away from punitive legal frameworks toward a compassionate public health model focused on rehabilitation and care.

Legislative Intent and Mental Health Focus

The proposed bill seeks to fundamentally alter Nigeria's legal and medical approach to mental health by removing criminal penalties associated with self-harm and replacing them with comprehensive care mechanisms. In a formal letter accompanying the legislative proposal, which was reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday, President Tinubu explicitly stated that the changes are designed to "decriminalise attempted suicide and provide support" for those in crisis. This direct endorsement signals the executive branch's commitment to treating suicide attempts as urgent mental health issues requiring professional intervention rather than legal prosecution.

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Current Legal Penalties and Criminal Status

Under the existing provisions of Nigeria's Criminal Code and Penal Code, attempted suicide remains a criminal offense, with convicted individuals facing potential imprisonment for up to one year, monetary fines, or both penalties combined. The current legal framework subjects people who survive suicide attempts to the criminal justice system, which mental health advocates argue exacerbates trauma and discourages individuals from seeking the medical help they desperately need. By proposing this legislation, President Tinubu aims to dismantle these punitive measures that have long been criticized for their inhumane approach to vulnerable citizens.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Advocacy Goals

Mental health advocates in Nigeria have long campaigned against the criminalization of suicide attempts, arguing that existing laws deepen the stigma surrounding mental illness in a country where professional healthcare access is already severely limited. Advocates emphasize that criminal penalties prevent many Nigerians from obtaining necessary treatment due to fear of legal repercussions and social ostracization. The proposed reforms align with the demands of these organizations, which seek to normalize mental health care and ensure that survivors receive rehabilitation services instead of incarceration or fines.

Global Alignment and Future Implementation

If approved by lawmakers, this legislation would place Nigeria among a growing number of nations that have successfully removed criminal penalties for suicide attempts, signaling a progressive shift in global human rights standards regarding mental health. The new framework would require government authorities to provide extensive rehabilitation services while simultaneously promoting wider access to mental healthcare infrastructure across the nation. This move not only addresses immediate legal concerns but also lays the groundwork for a more sustainable and compassionate public health system tailored to the needs of Nigerian citizens.