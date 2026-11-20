Nikhil Gupta receives 235 months for conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The case highlights diplomatic tensions between India, the US, and Canada over alleged state-sponsored violence against dissidents.

Nikhil Gupta received a sentence of 235 months in US federal prison on November 20 after pleading guilty to orchestrating a murder-for-hire conspiracy against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. US District Judge Victor Marrero handed down the sentence at a hearing in Manhattan federal court, confirming the length of the penalty for the attempted assassination plot. Gupta admitted to his role in the scheme during proceedings that began in February 2026, acknowledging his involvement in the broader effort to silence a prominent Sikh separatist leader.

Gupta's Guilty Plea and Specific Charges

Nikhil Gupta formally pleaded guilty in February to charges including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The legal admission came after prosecutors presented evidence linking him to a coordinated attempt to eliminate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and lawyer who advocates for Sikh sovereignty. These charges reflect the severity of the federal prosecution's stance on the targeted violence and the financial mechanisms used to facilitate it.

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The Mechanics of the Murder-For-Hire Plot

Court documents reveal that Gupta worked alongside an Indian government official named Vikash Yadav to execute the assassination attempt against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The pair arranged for the delivery of US$15,000 (S$19,000) in cash to a purported hitman, who was actually an undercover US law enforcement officer posing as an assassin. This staged payment transaction was designed to secure the murder service for the Sikh separatist leader, who resides in New York City and is known for his vocal advocacy for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

Diplomatic Tensions Between India, US, and Canada

The prosecution of Nikhil Gupta has intensified existing diplomatic friction between India, the United States, and Canada regarding alleged state-sponsored violence against Indian dissidents. While the US and Canadian authorities have characterized the plot as part of a broader government-backed effort to target critics, the Indian government has firmly denied any official involvement. New Delhi has stated that targeting individuals like Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is contrary to its government policy, creating a complex diplomatic environment as the legal case proceeds in Manhattan federal court.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Proceedings

Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney's office, including Ashley Nicolas, argued that the case struck at the core of American values by attempting to use violence to silence dissent. Nicolas emphasized that the United States does not condone such actions under any circumstances, reinforcing the legal boundary against political assassination. Vikash Yadav, the Indian official accused of coordinating with Gupta, remains charged but is not in US custody, and it remains unclear if he has retained legal representation in the jurisdiction.

Impact on Communities and Future Implications

Nikhil Gupta expressed remorse during the November 20 sentencing, apologizing to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the affected communities, and his own family for straying from the nonviolent principles associated with Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi. In response, Pannun told the court that he appreciated the US legal system's intervention and vowed to continue his advocacy for Sikh sovereignty despite the violent threats. The 235-month sentence serves as a significant judicial statement on the consequences of such plots, with prosecutors having recommended a term of approximately 24 years for the crimes committed.