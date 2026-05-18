Nikka Whisky commits to a multi-billion yen capital investment to expand production and hit a new target for increasing its annual sales revenue. The company also declares its confidence in the long-term future of Nikka products sold in more than 65 countries worldwide.

The Nikka Whisky Distilling President and CEO Naoto Ono makes a big bet for the Japanese whisky boom by making significant capital investments and aiming for a long-term sales target that could increase Nikka's revenue by more than four times compared to its original figure.

Nikka spends around $56.4 million to upgrade its historic Yoichi distillery on Hokkaido, expanding production to start next year. The company also sets a target of hitting 100 billion yen in annual sales by 2034, aiming for a 200 billion yen revenue by around 2040. With the current sales growth from 27.3 billion yen in 2013 to 59.7 billion yen last year, NK48 is poised for a promising future.

While Nikka's sales are resilient to Donald Trump's import tariffs, the Japanese single malts and blended whiskies experienced a heavy demand in the international market, prompting established whisky makers in Japan to invest in production expansions and attracting dozens of small-batch distillers





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nikka Whisky Japanese Whisky Boom Capital Investments Yoichi Distillery Overseas Markets Single Malts Tariffs Whisky Expansion Nikka Distilling's President And CEO Naoto Ono Asahi Group Capital Cost Sales Revenue Large Investments Future-Focused

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prabowo Subianto admits 'many problems' with food programme - Indonesia editionJakarta: On Saturday, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto acknowledged that the government's 'free meals' programme, his signature project, comes with many problems. Thousands of people have fallen ill since its launch due to hygiene concerns and accusations of corruption. He says rules must be followed and violators will be disciplined. The scheme aims to provide meals for at least 82.9 million people, or one-third of the country's population, and combat food insecurity. However, the programme has faced opposition and allegations from the anti-graft watchdog ICW.

Read more »

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Now Named Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS): A Shift in Focus and Improved CareA new name for a complex hormonal disorder impacting women worldwide has been introduced. The 'polycystic ovary syndrome' (PCOS) has been renamed 'polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome' (PMOS) in an effort to better understand and manage the condition. This change aims to reduce the misconception associated with cysts and emphasize the hormonal imbalance at the heart of the condition. The new name has been accompanied by a more comprehensive understanding of symptoms, contributing factors, and management options. With increased awareness, the hope is to improve patient care outcomes.

Read more »

China to Purchase at Least US$17 Billion in US Agricultural Products from 2026-2028, Boosting ImportsChina has made a commitment to purchasing at least US$17 billion in US agricultural products from 2026-2028, after bilateral meetings between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The agreement aims to boost US agricultural exports to China, following a marked reduction in trade after the imposition of tit-for-tat tariffs in 2025.

Read more »

Singapore Airlines: Avoid Raising Ticket PricesDespite soaring jet fuel prices, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will not increase ticket prices to a level that fully covers the costs. The airline aims to remain competitive and offer value to attract passengers, considering affordability as a key factor, instead of fully covering the fuel price hike.

Read more »