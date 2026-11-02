Nine Killed as Learjet Crashes Near Mar-a-Lago in Florida

A Learjet 60 flying from Austin to the Bahamas crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people on board. The NTSB is investigating the crash, which occurred near Mar-a-Lago amid storms.

A Learjet 60 crashed on Sunday afternoon in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people on board, US transportation officials said.

The private jet had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash occurred near Cresthaven, a neighborhood less than 11km from Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's home. Videos on social media showed the jet slamming into the ground next to a road and exploding.

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Witnesses Describe Crash Site Tragedy

The crash left a massive crater by the road near the entrance to a mobile home park, Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores said at a news conference near the crash site in Lake Worth Beach. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called it a big-time tragedy. When you see that video, it's a jarring thing. It was like a missile coming down, and a massive explosion, debris going everywhere, DeSantis said.

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About 600 people were being evacuated from the area and relocated to two shelters in the county, Flores said. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called it a horrific tragedy in a statement, confirming that all nine people on board were killed. The National Transportation Safety Board said it had launched an investigation into the crash. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said in a statement.

Pilot Declares Emergency Amid Bad Weather

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were occurring in the area at the time, forecaster AccuWeather said in a statement. An audio recording from a Miami air traffic control center posted on LiveATC captured the plane's final moments. At first, someone in the cockpit reported managing the ice but faced moderate turbulence and were seeking better rides. Less than a minute later, the person said Mayday, mayday, reporting that the plane was suddenly descending at a rate of 10,000 feet per minute.

Seconds later, the person said they were declaring an emergency, with the rate of descent accelerating to 20,000 feet per minute. Less than 20 seconds later, the person said: We're going to crash into the ground before saying that the descent rate had reached 22,000 feet per minute as the plane started banking. About 35 seconds after the initial mayday announcement, the last thing heard from the cockpit was a rapidly spoken We're out of time.

Data Shows Rapid Descent Before Impact

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said data showed the vertical descent rate at one point exceeded 32,000 feet per minute. FAA records list the Bombardier-made Learjet 60's owner as a Delaware corporation. Canada-based Bombardier said it would fully support the investigation and cooperate as needed.

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Trump himself had been at Mar-a-Lago on Nov 1 and had departed from the nearby and newly renamed President Donald J Trump International Airport shortly after he boarded Air Force One at 11.55am, about an hour before the crash of the Learjet aircraft.