Nine Men Under Investigation for Driving Deregistered Vehicles and Traffic Offences in Singapore

Nine men aged between 19 and 32 are under police investigation in Singapore for allegedly driving or riding deregistered motor vehicles and committing various traffic offences. The incidents occurred across multiple locations, including Tampines and Sembawang, with some offenders also facing charges for driving without a valid licence or while under disqualification. Police have warned of the serious dangers posed by deregistered vehicles, which lack insurance and may not meet safety standards.

Nine men, aged between 19 and 32, are currently under police investigation in Singapore after being caught allegedly driving or riding deregistered motor vehicles and committing other traffic-related offences.

According to a police news release on Tuesday, April 28, officers detected seven such cases between January and February this year across various locations, including Bukit Batok, Hougang, Jalan Besar, Sembawang, Tampines, and Yishun. In one notable incident on February 6 at around 12:30 am in Tampines, two men, aged 19 and 20, were found riding deregistered motorcycles, with a 17-year-old male teen as a pillion rider.

When Traffic Police officers conducted a check, they discovered the trio boarding an allegedly deregistered car. Preliminary investigations revealed that the 20-year-old man had driven the deregistered car and ridden a laid-up motorcycle, while the 19-year-old man and the 17-year-old teen had also ridden another deregistered motorcycle.

The 19- and 20-year-old men were arrested for driving without a valid licence and are also being investigated for using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, using a laid-up vehicle, and driving a deregistered vehicle. The 17-year-old male teen is under investigation for driving a motor vehicle while below the age of 18. In another case, a 25-year-old male driver refused to comply with Traffic Police officers' instructions to stop for a check along Sembawang Road.

He allegedly sped off, damaged a police vehicle, ran red lights, made illegal U-turns, and drove against traffic. The 25-year-old man was identified and arrested within a day and found to have driven a motor vehicle while under disqualification. He is also assisting with investigations for using a deregistered vehicle and driving without insurance coverage.

In the remaining five cases, the alleged offenders were found to have either driven while under disqualification or without a valid licence, and all were suspected of driving or riding deregistered motor vehicles. The police emphasized that deregistered vehicles pose serious dangers to all road users as they lack insurance coverage and may not meet safety standards. These risks are significantly magnified when such vehicles are operated by underaged or unlicensed drivers.

Under the Road Traffic Act, keeping or using a deregistered vehicle carries a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to three months' jail for a first offence, while repeat offenders face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to six months in jail. Meanwhile, anyone found guilty of using a vehicle without a valid licence faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to three years' jail for a first offence, with repeat offenders facing a fine of up to $20,000 and/or up to six years in jail





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Singapore Traffic Offences Deregistered Vehicles Unlicensed Drivers Police Investigation

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