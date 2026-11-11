Nine seriously injured in South Korea bus crash involving 32 vehicles in Seongnam

A public bus crashed into multiple vehicles in Bundang district, Seongnam, injuring 57 people, nine seriously, in a 32-vehicle pileup. Police are investigating the cause.

A public bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the Bundang district of South Korea on Wednesday, leaving nine people seriously injured and 48 with minor injuries, according to the fire agency.

The bus struck the vehicles at around 7.34am, including some waiting at a traffic light, before crashing into a median barrier, the National Fire Agency said, citing a witness. The accident in Bundang, in Seongnam city south of Seoul, involved 32 vehicles, including four buses, a truck and 27 passenger cars, according to the agency. The fire agency said it deployed 88 personnel and 33 vehicles to the scene, while setting up an emergency medical station.

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Emergency Response at Crash Site

The crash occurred at around 7.34am local time, which is 6.34am Singapore time, according to the National Fire Agency. Photographs showed the mangled front of the bus resting on the barrier in the middle of the road. The bus driver was also injured and hospitalised after being freed from the vehicle, broadcaster KBS reported. Police plan to investigate the cause of the crash, including by using black box recording data from the damaged vehicle and CCTV footage, SBS reported.

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The wreckage of the damaged bus was seen at the scene after it crashed into about 10 vehicles, in Seongnam, South Korea, on Nov 11. The accident involved a total of 32 vehicles, including four buses, a truck and 27 passenger cars, the fire agency said. Nine people were seriously injured and 48 others suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to the fire agency.

The bus struck multiple vehicles, including some waiting at a traffic light, before crashing into a median barrier, the agency said, citing a witness. The fire agency deployed 88 personnel and 33 vehicles to the scene and set up an emergency medical station. The bus driver was injured and hospitalised after being freed from the vehicle, broadcaster KBS reported.

Police Investigation Underway

Police plan to investigate the cause of the crash, including by using black box recording data from the damaged vehicle and CCTV footage, SBS reported. The accident occurred in Bundang, in Seongnam city south of Seoul, on Wednesday morning. Photographs showed the mangled front of the bus resting on the barrier in the middle of the road. The crash happened at around 7.34am local time, which is 6.34am Singapore time.

The fire agency said it deployed 88 personnel and 33 vehicles to the scene, while setting up an emergency medical station. The bus driver was also injured and hospitalised after being freed from the vehicle, broadcaster KBS reported. Police plan to investigate the cause of the crash, including by using black box recording data from the damaged vehicle and CCTV footage, SBS reported.

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The accident in Bundang, in Seongnam city south of Seoul, involved 32 vehicles, including four buses, a truck and 27 passenger cars, according to the agency. The bus struck the vehicles at around 7.34am, including some waiting at a traffic light, before crashing into a median barrier, the National Fire Agency said, citing a witness. Nine people were seriously injured and 48 with minor injuries, according to the fire agency.

The fire agency said it deployed 88 personnel and 33 vehicles to the scene, while setting up an emergency medical station. The bus driver was also injured and hospitalised after being freed from the vehicle, broadcaster KBS reported. Police plan to investigate the cause of the crash, including by using black box recording data from the damaged vehicle and CCTV footage, SBS reported.