Nine-year-old boy from Singapore feels 'at home' for the first time after years of relocation

A Primary 4 student named Merisden Pereira shares in a published forum letter his experiences growing up across different cities and cultures, expressing how years of constant relocation made him uncertain about where to call home. Despite the challenges, he finds solace in Singapore. Meanwhile, Merisden has recently won a gold medal at a music festival, showcasing his talent in music and his determination to achieve his ambitions. Merisden is the son of Chris Pereira, a Singapore-based entrepreneur.

A nine-year-old boy from Singapore , Merisden Pereira , shares in a heartfelt forum letter that Singapore is the first place he finally feels he belongs. Having moved between countries for much of his childhood, he reflects on his experiences and how years of constant relocation left him uncertain about where to call home.

Despite the challenges, he embraces the complexity of his background and attributes the support he received from teachers and classmates to his settling in Singapore. Moreover, he has recently won a gold medal at the Oxygen Music Festival, showcasing his passion for music and his hard work towards achieving his ambitions. Merisden is the son of Chris Pereira, a Singapore-based entrepreneur, author, and commentator.

Pereira is the founder and CEO of iMpact, a consultancy firm helping Chinese companies expand internationally through a trust-based framework





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Merisden Pereira Singapore Relocation Growing Up Support Achieving Ambitions Talent Determination A Nine-Year-Old Boy First Place He Belongs Constantly Moving Essays Ambiguity Childhood Experiences Essays Music Festival Praise Support Growing Up More Successful Moving Country Head Over Heels In Love

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