Ninth Tranche of CDC Vouchers Disbursed, with Additional Support for Claimants

The ninth tranche of CDC vouchers was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, with each household receiving $250 for spending at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and $250 for spending at participating supermarkets. Additional support will be provided for residents without smartphones or those who need help setting up Singpass accounts or with resetting passwords.

This ninth tranche of disbursements was launched on Thursday at Nanyang Community Club by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong. As with earlier tranches, the amount is split equally — each household will receive $250 for spending at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and $250 for spending at participating supermarkets.

After claiming the vouchers, the claimant will receive an SMS with a unique voucher link from gov.sg to his or her mobile phone number. The latest tranche of CDC vouchers was initially scheduled for January 2027, but this was brought forward to help households manage cost of living pressures, given heightened uncertainties due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

DPM Gan said the impact of the Middle East situation has been 'less severe than we had feared earlier', but it remains fluid and imported cost pressures are expected to go up in the months ahead, as higher energy and other input costs pass through global supply chains. The Government will continue to monitor developments closely. And if the need arises, we stand ready to do more, as we have done before.

According to a press release by CDC and People's Association (PA), notification letters will not be issued with this tranche of vouchers. Instead, information on how to claim the vouchers will be publicised on digital platforms, social media, newspaper advertisements, and community posters. In the first week of the launch, there will be more than 250 volunteers at high-traffic community centres to help seniors and those less familiar with digital tools.

Additional support will also be provided for residents without smartphones or those who need help setting up Singpass accounts or with resetting passwords. The CDCs and PA also urged members of the public to be vigilant against scams. Claiming CDC Vouchers does not require residents to disclose any bank log-in details, transfer money, or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores.

Those who receive any suspicious messages related to gov.sg or CDC vouchers can contact PA at 6225 5322 or call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799





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CDC Vouchers Disbursement Middle East Cost Of Living Pressures Conflict Support Volunteers Additional Support Scams Gov.Sg PA Singpass Accounts Reset Passwords Digital Platforms Social Media Newspaper Advertisements Community Posters High-Traffic Community Centres Volunteers Additional Support Residents Without Smartphones Less Familiar With Digital Tools Claiming CDC Vouchers Disclose Any Bank Log-In Details Transfer Money Install Mobile Applications From Unofficial Ap Suspicious Messages Related To Gov.Sg Or CDC V Contact PA Call The 24/7 Scamshield Helpline Gov.Sg PA Singpass Accounts Reset Passwords Digital Platforms Social Media Newspaper Advertisements Community Posters High-Traffic Community Centres Volunteers Additional Support Residents Without Smartphones Less Familiar With Digital Tools Claiming CDC Vouchers Disclose Any Bank Log-In Details Transfer Money Install Mobile Applications From Unofficial Ap Suspicious Messages Related To Gov.Sg Or CDC V Contact PA Call The 24/7 Scamshield Helpline Gov.Sg PA Singpass Accounts Reset Passwords Digital Platforms Social Media Newspaper Advertisements Community Posters High-Traffic Community Centres Volunteers Additional Support Residents Without Smartphones Less Familiar With Digital Tools Claiming CDC Vouchers Disclose Any Bank Log-In Details Transfer Money Install Mobile Applications From Unofficial Ap Suspicious Messages Related To Gov.Sg Or CDC V Contact PA Call The 24/7 Scamshield Helpline Gov.Sg PA Singpass Accounts Reset Passwords Digital Platforms Social Media Newspaper Advertisements Community Posters High-Traffic Community Centres Volunteers Additional Support Residents Without Smartphones Less Familiar With Digital Tools Claiming CDC Vouchers Disclose Any Bank Log-In Details Transfer Money Install Mobile Applications From Unofficial Ap Suspicious Messages Related To Gov.Sg Or CDC V Contact PA Call The 24/7 Scamshield Helpline Gov.Sg PA Singpass Accounts Reset Passwords Digital Platforms Social Media Newspaper Advertisements Community Posters High-Traffic Community Centres Volunteers Additional Support Residents Without Smartphones Less Familiar With Digital Tools Claiming CDC Vouchers Disclose Any Bank Log-In Details Transfer Money Install Mobile Applications From Unofficial Ap Suspicious Messages Related To Gov.Sg Or CDC V Contact PA Call The 24/7 Scamshield Helpline Gov.Sg PA Singpass Accounts Reset Passwords Digital Platforms Social Media Newspaper Advertisements Community Posters High-Traffic Community Centres Volunteers Additional Support Residents Without Smartphones Less Familiar With Digital Tools Claiming CDC Vouchers Disclose Any Bank Log-In Details Transfer Money Install Mobile Applications From Unofficial Ap Suspicious Messages Related To Gov.Sg Or CDC V Contact PA Call The 24/7 Scamshield Helpline Gov.Sg PA Singpass Accounts Reset Passwords Digital Platforms Social Media Newspaper Advertisements Community Posters High-Traffic Community Centres Volunteers Additional Support Residents Without Smartphones Less Familiar With Digital Tools Claiming CDC Vouchers Disclose Any Bank Log-In Details Transfer Money Install Mobile Applications From Unofficial Ap Suspicious Messages Related To Gov.Sg Or CDC V Contact PA Call The 24/7 Scamshield Helpline Gov.Sg PA Singpass Accounts Reset Passwords Digital Platforms Social Media Newspaper Advertisements Community Posters High-Traffic Community Centres Volunteers Additional Support Residents Without Smartphones Less Familiar With Digital Tools Claiming CDC Vouchers Disclose Any Bank Log-In Details Transfer Money Install Mobile Applications From Unofficial Ap Suspicious Messages Related To Gov.Sg Or CDC V Contact PA Call The 24/7 Scamshield Helpline Gov.Sg PA Singpass Accounts Reset Passwords Digital Platforms Social Media Newspaper Advertisements Community Posters High-Traffic Community Centres Volunteers Additional Support Residents Without Smartphones Less Familiar With Digital Tools Claiming CDC Vouchers Disclose Any Bank Log-In Details Transfer Money Install Mobile Applications From Unofficial Ap Suspicious Messages Related To Gov.Sg Or CDC V Contact PA Call The 24/7 Scamshield Helpline Gov.Sg PA

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