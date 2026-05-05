NMP Calls for Outcome-Based Mandate for New Skills and Workforce Development Agency

Nominated Member of Parliament Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari urges the Skills and Workforce Development Agency to focus on measuring training outcomes, including placement time, wage growth, and job fit rates, while advocating for SME inclusion and worker representation in governance.

The mandate of the new Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) must be clear – measure training outcomes , not just outputs. This was emphasized by Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, May 5.

He stressed that the agency should prioritize tracking and publishing key performance indicators such as time to placement, wage growth, post-training employment rates, and job fit rates. According to Mr. Tiwari, these metrics are essential to ensure transparency and accountability in the system, stating that they would help keep the system honest. He also advocated for the inclusion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in sector-level transformation initiatives, ensuring that their voices are heard in the broader workforce development strategy.

Additionally, he called for workers to be represented in the governance structure of the SWDA, arguing that their input is crucial for shaping policies that directly affect them. Mr. Tiwari further emphasized that the agency’s work must be data-driven, leveraging labour market intelligence to ensure that training programs are aligned with current and future economic needs. He cautioned against training workers for outdated skills, urging the SWDA to avoid preparing the workforce for yesterday’s economy.

The NMP’s remarks underscore the importance of a forward-looking approach to skills development, one that is responsive to the evolving demands of the job market. His proposals aim to create a more inclusive and effective workforce development system that benefits both employers and employees alike





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Skills And Workforce Development Agency Training Outcomes Labour Market Data SME Inclusion Worker Representation

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