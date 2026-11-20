Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said a greater proportion of each National Service generation will take on leadership roles even as cohorts shrink, with the SAF transforming into smaller, more networked units. He spoke at a graduation parade of 958 specialist cadets and military experts at Pasir Laba Camp.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said a greater proportion of each generation of National Service men will need to take on leadership responsibilities, even as successive cohorts shrink due to lower birth rates.

Leadership Roles Grow Amid Shrinking Cohorts

He said the number of servicemen training at leadership schools such as the Officer Cadet School and Specialist Cadet School is unlikely to change much. The SAF will need proportionally more commanders because warfare is becoming more decentralised. Chan spoke on Friday, Nov 20, at the Specialist Cadet and Military Expert Graduation Parade at Pasir Laba Camp, where he was the reviewing officer.

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He said smaller units are being empowered by better communications, unmanned systems, precision weapons and increasingly sophisticated technology. SAF units are expected to become smaller, more technologically enabled and fight in a more decentralised manner. For all graduands on parade, he said Singapore and the SAF will need more from each of them, not less. He told them they will have greater technology at their disposal and may command smaller teams, but will carry greater responsibility.

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The parade consisted of 958 graduates of the 22-week Specialist Cadet and Military Expert Course. There were 760 from the army, 75 from the navy, 79 from the air force and 44 from the Digital and Intelligence Service. It was the first joint graduation of military experts from all four SAF services. The SAF recently unveiled its Next Generation Infantry Battalion at Exercise Wallaby in Queensland, Australia.

Smaller Technologically Advanced Fighting Units

The transformation reflects a shift towards smaller but more technologically advanced fighting units. Each NGIB rifle company will have five platoons instead of the traditional three-platoon setup, with each platoon comprising two six-man sections, according to defence publication Pioneer. Each company will have two dedicated Steel Net sections to operate unmanned systems, including surveillance and attack drones. In all, an NGIB company has access to four different types of drones capable of surveillance, reconnaissance and even remote strikes.

At the exercise in Australia, the SAF also showed how NGIB soldiers are equipped with a new Battlefield Management System (Soldier), a device that provides a real-time, shared digital picture of the operating environment. Chan highlighted how warfare is becoming increasingly networked, with commanders needing to look beyond their own weapons, units or domains. He said commanders must be able to operate across domains, and every commander in the SAF must understand how to fight effectively with the other services.

Military commanders must also understand how to connect with capabilities beyond the SAF as part of whole-of-government and whole-of-nation efforts. He said the network is not simply the number of things connected to it, and strength comes from whether commanders understand how to bring these capabilities together at the right time and for the right purpose.

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Adapting Faster Than The Thinking Opponent

He added that a commander who sees only his own part of the battlefield will never fully make use of the network and capabilities across the entire SAF. Chan also spoke of the need for constant adaptation, saying conflicts today are increasingly about which side can learn and adapt faster. He said standard operating procedures should instead be seen as standing operational procedures, as the latter reminds us that what we know today is only our best answer for now.

As circumstances change, our tactics and doctrine must change and be kept alive, he added. He stressed the importance of rigorous two-sided exercises, urging graduands not to train merely to execute plans or fight according to doctrine, which he said is not an amulet for success in future operations. Instead, train against a thinking opponent who is constantly trying to defeat our plan, he said. Let them try to surprise us, and let us constantly try to outwit them.

Only when we learn faster will we beat the opponent, he added. It is far better to discover our weaknesses in training against a thinking enemy of our own than to discover them in real operations. Chan also urged graduands to continue learning, uphold the SAF's values and take care of the people under their command.

He said people will not follow us merely because of our rank, but because they trust us, and it is up to us to earn that trust. He said Singapore's security can never be taken for granted. No one owes Singapore peace or success, and no one owes Singapore the chance to reach SG100. Only we can secure that chance for ourselves, by remaining eternally vigilant and constantly improving.